6 Great Romance Films

Romantic movies have been a staple of film and Hollywood for some time now. Everyone loves a feel-good romance that reminds them just how strongly two people can feel about one another. People relate to the way day-to-day life has a way of getting in the way of romances and how entangled within them one can become when they do occur.

Here we will look at some alternatives to the classically cited ‘Top Romance Films’ of all time. Some of them are simply less conventional in their method of displaying romance while others deal with themes not often tackled in the Romance genre.

Bridget Jones’s Diary: This 2001 romantic comedy directed by Sharon Maguire has already become a classic romantic movie. The movie follows Bridget, played by Renne Zellweger, who is a single woman in her early 30s who struggles with her weight and bad habits. At a Christmas party, she meets a man named Mark Darcy who she finds arrogant and rude. She overhears Mark complaining about his mother’s attempt to set him up with Bridget, who he describes as “a verbally incontinent spinster who smokes like a chimney, drinks like a fish, and dresses like her mother,”. Upon hearing this Bridget attempts to turn her life around, detailing her efforts in her diary.

10 Things I Hate About You: This 1999 romantic comedy starring a young Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles was a teen classic in the early 2000s. “The film is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of The Shrew” but set in a late 90s American high school,” writes Jane Hondoy, a blogger at Paper Fellows and Lia Help. 10 Things I Hate About You was shot in Seattle and features many famous actors when they were young and breaking out.

Blue Is The Warmest Color: This 2013 French film follows the story of Adele, a highschool student, and Emma, a painter, who fall in love. The movie chronicles their lives from the viewpoint of Adele’s School years, young adulthood, and into her professional career as a school teacher. There were over 800 hours shot during the production of this film and won several awards including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA for best non-English film, and has been called one of the best films of 2013 by many critics.

P.S I Love You: P.S I Love you is already approaching classic status in the Tragedy Romance genre. This 2007 American film follows Holly, played by Hillary Swank, whose Husband, Gary, dies of a brain tumor. “The movie follows Holly as she discovers that her late husband has left her a series of tasks which he has developed to help ease her suffering and find new meaning in life after he is gone.” writes Ronda Shevchenko, a lifestyle blogger at Boomessays and OXEssays. While the film was initially poorly received by critics, many citing Swank being miscast in the role, it has gone on to develop somewhat of a cult following and is often recommended as a quality film in the romance genre.

Her: This 2013 film treads into the mostly uncharted territory of Science Fiction Romance. In Her, the main character, Theodore played by Joaquin Phoenix, falls in love with his AI virtual assistant that uses a female voice to communicate with him. Theodore is a lonely depressed man who works for a business that writes letters for people who cannot write meaningful, emotional letters for other people. The film deals with themes of transhumanism, AI, and the loneliness that can occur in the digital age. Although more connected than ever, the communication can often come across as impersonal and unfulfilling. The film has received a 95% fresh rating on rotten tomatoes and was generally acclaimed by critics as a quality film.

Pretty Women: Perhaps the most popular film on this, Pretty Women is a classic Romance film from 1990. The chronicles Vivian Ward, played by Julia Roberts, a professional Escort that accompanies Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, to a function following his separation and divorce from his wife. As one may guess, the two develop an unlikely romance as the movie progresses.

Conclusion: When considering the best Romantic film of all time names such as Casablanca, Singing in The Rain, or The Notebook are the most likely candidates to come to mind. Films of this nature have been discussed ad infinitum and there was no reason to repeat them here. Instead, we have chosen to focus on films that may be overlooked but are excellent romantic movies in their own right.

