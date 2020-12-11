11 December 2020 76 Views

What do MOVIE CHARACTERS want for CHRISTMAS?

by James Murphy

Yes, they are fiction. No, they cannot be exempt from the festivities. Here are some ideas..

  • John McClane: New Vest. Actually LOTS OF vests. And a cardigan.
  • Indiana Jones: Antidotes to poison. khaki surplus. notebook/pencils
  • James Bond: Cocktail shaker. FT Sub. motor memorabilia. cufflinks.
  • Tony Stark: Nothing. He’s dead. Get over it. Time to move on. 
  • Batman: Cough /throat sweets. Caffeine pills. Ticket to Florence.
  • Holly Golightly: Cat-food. Tiara. Cigarette case /holder. Eye-mask.
  • Ellen Ripley: Guns. Hair-clippers. More guns. Cigarettes. Basketball.
  • Captain Marvel: Motorbike. Shades. World peace.

Now, if you are not inspired by that list? Or encounter any tougher people to buy for? I present this amazing infographic to help! You’re most welcome. This is a nostalgic look at THE must haves of years past..which could still be the present / future!

 

For Further Details: click HERE!

 

Nintendo is still relevant as retro-tech as much as updated console accessory.

Pokemon never really goes away. Ever. Just bounces back.

Lego is now a movie force in itself.

I like Tupperware. Until you lose the TOPS or it warps in a dish washer.

Frisbee is always fun.

Monopoly is best played as a movie tie in because the normal version is imho a tad dull.

Beware buying perfume for a girl. But you cannie go wrong with a wee Channel no. 5! So said an adorable Scots Girl I became v fond of.

Polaroid ticks all the boxes above. Timeless. Fun. Cinematic. Stylish.

Equally, if THAT does not work? Remember you can treat yourself, or others, responsibly to a wee flutter in time for Xmas /New Year events. 

 

