NOBODY has come from NOWHERE. And it MIGHT just save action Cinema..

..Notice I prefaced that with ‘action’ Cinema..and ‘might’!

Not ‘Cinema’. Just ‘action’ stuff. As in the genre and its sub-genre and legacy. Regardless of whether or not we ever do, in fact, fill ‘movie theatres’ again (we will, do not panic). And MIGHT. As in it’s just a trailer.

That said? I mean, in short:

This is visceral stuff. You FEEL the punches, powder burns, gun cock to shoulder, crash impact etc.

Appeals, unashamedly, to the sense of wounded masculinity upon which the genre is dependent.

Be it Straw Dogs or Die Hard or Taken : that motif of one man vs the elements, in service of a family, proving himself as protector. Action needs that hook. NOBODY has just that.

And yet, this is in touch with zeitgeist. Our hero appears reluctant in his mission, at least at first. He answers to a wife and family. One gets a sense that there has been an attempt at conceding to social politics, whilst keeping a subconscious feel for his primal rage. A foot in the John Wick camp, perhaps?

Fun. Lots and lots of FUN. WANTED meets True Lies via History of Violence? With a kind of 1980s /First Blood /Lethal Weapon aesthetic.



So, whilst I could be wrong? I think this a VERY promising start to a much needed genre resurgence. Like the sleeper hits of old that redefined blockbuster marketing, from nowhere.

Bob Odenkirk: action star? If that seems a stretch, they thought the same of Bruce Willis once..