Defending Tom Cruise

by James Murphy

Ok so yesterday? I sent him up. Today, I BIG him up!

Whatever the man said or did or how he said or didn’t do it. However many embittered crew members come forward or leave the project? It doesn’t matter. Tom’s basic work ethic is beyond reproach. 

Consider the following points, in haste:

    • Cruise’s OWN money IS invested here. Much to lose. 
    • He DOES take care of his casts and crews. Recently, he ensured a ship was nearby to prevent Covid halting work.
    • The guy genuinely LOVES MOVIES. When he says he is keeping the industry afloat? He sort of is. Much of the time he puts in is done out of love for the craft and the graft. So if he is intense or over-earnest? It’s coz he is PASSIONATE!

  • 9 times out of 10? Tom is a thorough gentleman to everyone. Even those he need not go out of his way to be nice to..he goes out of his way..to be nice to.
  • THINK about it. IF we had THIS kind of LEADERSHIP? In actual political office? Then MAYBE, just MAYBE people might take the economic and health threats confronting us all more seriously?
  • Tom Cruise is an accomplished actor. A father. A businessman. Qualified pilot. Stunt guru. Model citizen. He is entitled to shout on occasion. What have YOU done today?
  • These movies ARE worth saving. They are WORTH having a rant about. Saving jobs. Saving lives. Enabling a normal entertainment and commerce to resume next year.

So, give the kid a break, yeah? Oh and an Oscar nod at some stage would be in order. Maybe.

