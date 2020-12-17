Y Viva España!

Hollywood has been dominated by Spanish actresses for a very long time. The likes of Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and others have made their mark in Hollywood. Read more.

Introduction

Many actors and actresses who have belonged to different nationalities have been accepted in Hollywood and has gone on to become big stars. The list is endless and, in this article, we are going to highlight five Hollywood actress of Spanish origin who have made their mark in Hollywood.

Spanish actors and actresses that have been successful have also been instrumental in leading the path for others who wished to pursue their acting dreams in the biggest movie market of the world.

Their presence has also created a positive diaspora for conversations around immigrant issues in the United States. We referred to several big publications like Ranker and IMDb to create the list.

List of the Top 5 Spanish Actresses who have made their mark in Hollywood

Salma Hayek-

Few other Spanish actresses have made their presence felt in Hollywood as Salma Hayek has. The actress was born in Mexico and has an ancestry, which is 50% Spanish and 50% Lebanese. She started her acting career at the age of 12 and has since gone on to do hundreds of mainstream movies.

‘Frida Kahlo’, ‘Desperado’, ‘Wild Wild West’, and ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ occupy a prominent place in her filmography. Her role as Frida won her a nomination for Academy Awards, BAFTA, and the Golden Globes.

Penelope Cruz-

Penelope Cruz has enchanted Hollywood and the world with her grace and beauty in many cinematic outings. The naturally graceful Spanish actress was born in Madrid and started enjoying stardom at a relatively young age.

Her major films include, ‘Vicky Christina Barcelona’, ‘Waking up in Reno’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘The Counselor’ and others. She is the first Spanish actress to have won an Oscar in a supporting role for Vicky Christina Barcelona, as well as the first Spanish actress to have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sofia Vergara-

Sofia Vergara has been in the news for being the highest-paid American TV star for a continuous period of seven years. She rose to fame on ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ and became a household name in American homes. However, she has also done a number of movies.

Her films include ‘Chasing Papi’, ‘Four Brothers’, ‘Meet the Browns’, ‘The Smurfs’, etc. In 2020, she got appointed as a judge on the hit American show, America’s Got Talent. She inspires to lead movements for immigrants in several capacities.

Eva Longoria-

In 2008, the world stood up and took note of Eva Longoria when FHM voted her as the ‘World’s Sexiest Women’ alive. Eva Longoria already has a star-studded career in Hollywood. Over a period, she has donned several hats including being a Producer, Director, and Activist.

However, her most famous role has come in the hit TV show, Desperate Housewives, as Gabriella Solis. The same won her a Golden Globe, and a nomination on the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She continues to fight for the rights of migrants and inspires millions of your stars who come to Hollywood seeking a dream.

Jennifer Lopez-

Jennifer Lopez is probably one of the most recognized women on Earth. She has been world-famous as JLO and has redefined the American Music Industry like anything the world had ever seen. She has occupied the top of the US Billboards a number of times as well.

‘Maid in Manhattan’, which rose to number one in the US Box Office made her a household name. Shall We Dance with Richard Gere established her as a mainstream Hollywood actress with one of the biggest acting charges in the industry?

The Final Word

The rise of Spanish actresses in Hollywood has made people fall in love with everything Spanish. From culture to cuisine, people are also Googling ways when it comes to dating a Spanish girl. It is true that they are incredibly beautiful and talented, and you can never say no to the accent, right!