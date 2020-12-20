Trump on Film

Whatever your politics? The Donald is a part of media. And it started way before the White House..

Now infamous reality person and a businessman to the US president, Donald Trump made many cameos that we still remember.

Donald Trump got to be the president, and it wasn’t a stunt. For almost five years, we witnessed something we thought we’d only see in movies – a business mogul, reality tv person, got to be in the White House. No scripts. Real Deal. It meanwhile seems like people occasionally remember him from movies he made a cameo in, and let’s focus on at least one fact about the former American president, that isn’t “fishy”. You’d be surprised where he appeared. Without further ado, let’s begin!

Home Alone 2: In front of an elevator

At the time, seeing Trump appear in a movie out of nowhere was iconic. Hate to say it, but it still is. In part 2 of Home Alone: Lost in New York, Macaulay Culkin (or rather his character, Kevin McAllister, whom we all adore and wish we had a vacation like him, didn’t know where to go once he got on the wrong plane. In New York, he checks into the Plaza Hotel and asks Donald Trump about directions. It remains an iconic scene because it’s the creepiest single line in the movie we got (that stare he gave Kevin).

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Oh, yes! Years later, the man started spouting racist comments and appeared in the cult sitcom in season 4 (in 1994). Of course, he plays himself as he had the role of a businessman who looks fishy and doesn’t care about morality as much. He wanted to buy the Banks Estate but gave put at the last minute. Marla Maples, his second wife, also appears in the cameo.

Sex And The City

Everybody knows how much Trump is connected to New York City (and how much everyone expressed their disapproval once he became the president). This was ideal for him to appear in iconic show Sex and the City. He’s visiting a famous Manhattan restaurant where Samantha sips her cocktail (Cosmopolitan, of course). Up to this day, everyone remembers his sentence “Samantha, a Cosmopolitan, and Donald Trump. You don’t get more New York than that.” It indeed doesn’t.

Spin City

Donald made a brief appearance in season 2 where he’s trying to help Barry Bostwick (mayor Randall in the show) to break his writer’s block because his ghostwriter failed him. It’s essential to mention Trump already had three books at the time, and ghost writers wrote all. In the end, he didn’t help the mayor too much instead of bragging about his books, especially The Art of the Deal (great marketing, Donald).

The Little Rascals

In The Little Rascals, he’s playing a character, but it’s rather a cameo again since the character is eerily similar to Trump himself. This was the 1994 version where he portrays the movie’s antagonist Waldo’s father, saying Waldo is “the best son money can buy”.

Zoolander

That’s right. He even appeared in our favourite movie that mocks the whole industry, from film to models. In 2001, together with the First Lady, Melania, he praised Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller).

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

Trump made a cameo where he and Michael Douglas (Gordon Gekko), where Trump talks about himself while they are both getting a haircut. Gordon quickly interrupts him to talk about a new hedge fund and goes his way. Not memorable, but who would expect the same person would cause many disruptions, such as a whole trade war.

Days Of Our Lives

Another awkward appearance happened in 2007 when Trump made a cameo in the famous NBC soap opera Days of our Lives. He was the host of the reality show The Apprentice at the time, and the character Nicole Walker (Arianna Zucker), tries relentlessly to approach the star of the show. This isn’t an important cameo, but, interestingly, it was shot around the same time as the Access Hollywood tape leaked before the 2016 elections.

WrestleMania 23

For some the most bizarre, but for us not so surprising cameo where Trump starred in the “Hair vs Hair Battle of the Billionaires” match. It was an innocent time considering he appeared in a Pizza commercial and doing realities before the history happened.