ALWAYS bet on BOND!

by James Murphy

James Bond’s Best Gambling Scenes

We must of course ‘gamble responsibly’. James Bond is one character in film who does exactly that. It’s a hobby; part of what he does and who he is but critically he is never consumed by the habit. And tends to win!

The best gambling scene in the books comes from MOONRAKER and it is a shame they never filmed it. Meantime, here is a reminder of 007’s best bits on screen..

    • Dr No: THE COOLEST INTRODUCTION to a film hero..ever.
    • On her Majesty’s Secret Service: Bond meets his soon to be wife at the Casino.
    • Octopussy: Bond as good as asks the villain to try killing him as they bet on ownership of a priceless jewel.
    • Licence to Kill: The villain, Sanchez, watches on as 007 cleans up at the tables.
    • GoldenEye: Bond is reintroduced in style: his every trope summarised.

  • Casino Royale: A battle of wits across the Poker table defines the majority of this excellent entry.
  • Skyfall: The resurrected 007 seduces two women, takes on the baddies and bets it all on red!

Fancy gambling in real life? Have a go on the slots!

 

Tanya Roberts LIVES?!
101 Views
05 January 2021
Tanya Roberts LIVES?!

