05 January 2021 102 Views

Tanya Roberts LIVES?!

by James Murphy

Further to yesterday’s death announcement..

I know. I know. WHY DID I POST THE OBIT? Well, face facts:

1: Tis but a humble blog (albeit with quasi-professional undertakings on occasion).

2: Major, respected, approved news outlets reported the Tanya demise. This was not some internet rumour.

3: Her own BOYFRIEND was as shocked as ALL of us to learn Tanya was still alive.

4: The poor woman remains in a critical condition. Anything could happen. Hopefully, a miraculous recovery. But just in case it isn’t..we have had a kind of death rehearsal. A macabre first but no less valid a tribute to the work of a star, living or otherwise.

Therefore..

5: The tribute piece STAYS!

Thoughts with Tanya and family / friends/ colleagues, meantime.

 

