Sadly, it in fact has now happened. Tanya has left the stage.

What a week, already. And it’s just Wednesday! Sadly, Tanya Roberts, RIP. Now officially official and verified and no mistakes.

Worth saying one more time: Tanya was (no, is, always will be, onscreen and in legacy): beautiful, funny, warm, wise, lovely in every way. And a great Bond girl.

Missed on Earth..but welcomed no doubt in the Bond family in the sky.