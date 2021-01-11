Sex and the City without Samantha?..

..I would rather have no sex at all!

So yes. Official. New series of Sex and the City. Like every other franchise, back on tv. They had moved to movies for 2 outings but hey..nobody is making films now anyway, right?

As a bloke, this is not my demographic. Except I spent many a lovely night around very beautiful women, watching the adventures of Carrie and co. ‘James..wanna come watch Sex and the City?‘. As though I would say no.

Young, sexy, stylish professional girls, bit like their televisual counterparts. One had a pink dressing gown and would dance around the kitchen to my compilation CDs whilst calling out my various eccentricities and double standards. Another was an adorable, scholarly sort who nonetheless sported the sexiest shoes and handbags and gave me a delightful hug on demand.

A few years later, I found myself watching the movie versions of Carrie and co in a hotel room with another beauty who looked just like an impossible cross between Jennifer Lawrence, Lea Seydoux and Kates Moss and Winslet..I know.

I digress.

My point? A guy can enjoy Sex and the City. But chances are, just like your girlfriends, you have a favourite character. And in my case, it was SAMANTHA (Kim Cattrall).

No Sam, no sex. Sorry. But she was the life, soul, comedy, glamour, wit, fun in that show. Yes, Carrie is the lead, same way Luke Skywalker is nominally the hero of Star Wars, but it’s Han Solo who makes it fun.

Samantha overcame cancer (do NOT kill her offscreen). She genuinely uplifted her girl buddies in their darkest hours. There was a texture and complexity amidst the comedy.

Lose her and you lose a chunk of your narrative appeal. And no. You cannot recast her with Sharon Stone, as mooted. Why would Shazza do that? This is Kim’s gig. Have them both in it. As sisters. Or lesbian lovers.

PARK A MONEY TRUCK OUTSIDE KIM’S HOUSE AND RECRUIT HER. OR ELSE SEX AND THE CITY’S NEXT SERIES WILL BE ITS LAST AND LEAST SUCCESSFUL, TRUST ME! NOBODY WILL WANT TO WATCH IT.