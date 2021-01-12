Robert THRAWN-ey, Junior? Is Tony Stark joining STAR WARS?

RUMOUR CONTROL! Bob might be set to star as the Imperial Fleet’s finest..
Strange times. UK now in millionth lockdown. US in shock. But life and art must go on, now more than ever. And so it is that the STAR WARS universe will continue planning, developing and even making content in the months ahead.
So rumours will fly around the web. Current one doing the rounds is ROBERT DOWNEY JUNIOR set to play Grand Admiral Thrawn. It’s an interesting idea.
Taking it apart a bit? Let’s try pros and cons to its likelihood.
PROS:
- IT IS DOWNEY! He is awesome. In everything. In the pantheon of great actors of all time: Olivier, Brando, Pacino, Nicholson, Hackman, Downey.
- Jon Favreau was the man of vision who cast Robert as Tony Stark. So, in his new Star Wars creative consultancy? If he thinks Iron Man should join the Imperial army and fight rebels in the galaxy? It’s a solid vision.
- Allows Downey to stay in the public eye: cool and relevant but still with time to truly plot his next career move and do other stuff.
- Means Downey can develop Footprint Coalition, relatively uninterrupted. And stops his being drafted into Marvel television spinoffs which would devalue the Tony Stark legacy without resurrecting him properly onscreen.
- Downey is a great baddie. Thrawn needs that kind of actor.
CONS:
- Star Wars gets its ‘star’ less from cast than its effects, motifs etc. Yes, it makes and confirms star status (Harrison Ford, Pedro Pascal) but there is not too much history of them casting established names.
- Downey does not come cheap, surely? A name actor half his calibre is no doubt half the cost and just as acceptable to unquestioning fans?
- Fan casting is yawn-some and throws the same kind of name: Cumberbatch, Isaacs, Hiddleston, Tennant. All cheaper than Iron Man and less exciting but possibly, ironically, a safer bet?
- Thrawn is a fanfiction villain in effect. He is not Palpatine, Vader or even Jabba the Hutt. It’s an extended universe antagonist from a trilogy of novels and books, revered among fans for being marginally less shit than the prequels or sequel films.
- Downey does not need this. Thrawn does not need Downey.
Conclusion? Could go either way. All in the will of the force..