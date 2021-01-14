Who should be the new Doctor Who?

Everyone has an opinion. Mine is right.

So, if Jodie is indeed leaving, the casting machine must have started moving in earnest to seek a successor? Problem: EVERY NEWS OUTLET seems to be going with the usual, lazy, tired choices. The ones that really would spell the end of Doctor Who. They don’t ‘get’ quite how critical this next actor’s reign will be for the who. It is literally make or break time. Miscast this now and you lose the show, possibly forever.

So it’s important to remember what it was that ignited the show’s revival in 2005. And that was surprise. They didn’t cast who you thought they might. Eccleston, Tennant and Smith were surprises whilst feeling ‘right’. And they kept the brand fresh, cool, vibrant and relevant. A sense of romance, adventure, possibilities for the future, rooted in a rich heritage past.

No geek du jour or name of comedy woman everyone keeps over-promoting. No stunt casting or sinister tokenism. Nobody so old they cannot engage the younger folk or run around corridors; but not one so young as to lack distinction.

So here are some of my choices for the 14th Doctor. You’re welcome.

In no particular order..

Ladies first..

Hattie Morahan: Beautiful. Classy. Funny. Ageless. Sexy. Clever. Has Big Finish credits already.

Lucy Punch: Hilarious. Great in a fight /action scene. Knows the genre and the demographic. Those legs.

Keeley Hawes: Perfect voice. Can marry cut glass vowel to earthy accessibility. Funny. Adorable. Stylish. Known.

Sally Dynevor: Dressed in Mary Poppins /Maria from Sound of Music gear. A tidy TARDIS! Action! Class! Smiles!

Kate Winslet: Great at historical /period drama. Has mastered sci-fi. Gorgeous. Big name. FUN!

Eva Green: Possesses that ethereal, elegant, alien quality. Ageless. Hypnotic. A natural fit!

Claire Skinner: Not Maxine Peake. Great with kid guest stars. Solid comic timing. Fit.

The Boys..

Claus Bang: Distinguished. Decent. Charismatic. Cool. Classy. Handsome. Timeless. Dracula!

Ben Hudson: Think Paul Nicholas crossed with Brad Pitt via David Bowie. In a hat!

Richard Armitage: Distinguished voice. Women LOVE him. Can play dark/tortured/romantic and stay fun!

Gary Oldman: You could get at least one season from the man. He was BORN to play this part!

Paterson Joseph: ‘Not ginger but..BLACK!’ as the first line of the new regen? Johnson in the TARDIS!

Dylan Moran: Mad. wild. Irish. Clever. Random. It’s a miracle frankly that it took this long to cast him.

Robson Green: ‘Northern again!’. Has that earthy curiosity and sense of adventure /exploration.

Ben Daniels: Never overacts, just commands the screen with authority. Versatile. Talented. Great.

Lee Mead/ Lee Mack: Either/both. Double act? Have Denise Van Outen as the companion! TARDIS party 🙂

Howzat? Go on. You know my choices make sense, right?..