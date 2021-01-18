There’s just no No Time to Die

Bond delayed again? Maybe. And if so..consider the following points..

Good problem to have. First world and all that. If you are stressed by a possible delay with a 007 flick then you need a gigantic Rosa Klebb sized boot up your bottom. Grow up.

That said? We all love Bond. Well, I do. And yes, course any further wait would be frustrating. I do hope EON / Universal / MGM keep the fans happy. You need not release the whole movie to streaming, but perhaps the pre title sequence? Some more score snippets from Zimmer would be great lockdown pick me ups. New cast / crew commentaries and retrospectives on the old classics never go amiss, either.

It does smart a bit that, but for that unfortunate Danny Boyle departure, we would have had Bond 25 on schedule in November 2019. The film would now be in our libraries and dissected in endless YouTube debates. We are now six years since SPECTRE was launching.

But Bond has returned before after such a gap (Licence to Kill to GoldenEye: ’89-’95), albeit with soft reboot back then. This is still Daniel Craig’s era. And other franchises sometimes take a near decade between pictures, without audiences feeling isolated by having to be refreshed on old narrative threads or established tropes. Indeed, if anything? There is a case for delaying yet FURTHER.

2022: WE SHOULD ALL BE SAFELY VACCINATED BY THEN!! And it is the 60th anniversary of James Bond, on film, a decade after his triumphant 50th in Skyfall. Let the Craig era close on that celebratory note, post pandemic, just as it coincided previously with the patriotic popcorn propaganda of the Olympics in 2012. Another year: ok. But as Bond himself said once ‘doesn’t time fly?’.