18 January 2021 682 Views

There’s just no No Time to Die

by James Murphy

Bond delayed again? Maybe. And if so..consider the following points..

Good problem to have. First world and all that. If you are stressed by a possible delay with a 007 flick then you need a gigantic Rosa Klebb sized boot up your bottom. Grow up.

That said? We all love Bond. Well, I do. And yes, course any further wait would be frustrating. I do hope EON / Universal / MGM keep the fans happy. You need not release the whole movie to streaming, but perhaps the pre title sequence? Some more score snippets from Zimmer would be great lockdown pick me ups. New cast / crew commentaries and retrospectives on the old classics never go amiss, either.

It does smart a bit that, but for that unfortunate Danny Boyle departure, we would have had Bond 25 on schedule in November 2019. The film would now be in our libraries and dissected in endless YouTube debates. We are now six years since SPECTRE was launching.

But Bond has returned before after such a gap (Licence to Kill to GoldenEye: ’89-’95), albeit with soft reboot back then. This is still Daniel Craig’s era. And other franchises sometimes take a near decade between pictures, without audiences feeling isolated by having to be refreshed on old narrative threads or established tropes. Indeed, if anything? There is a case for delaying yet FURTHER.

2022: WE SHOULD ALL BE SAFELY VACCINATED BY THEN!! And it is the 60th anniversary of James Bond, on film, a decade after his triumphant 50th in Skyfall. Let the Craig era close on that celebratory note, post pandemic, just as it coincided previously with the patriotic popcorn propaganda of the Olympics in 2012. Another year: ok. But as Bond himself said once ‘doesn’t time fly?’.

 

New

There’s just no No Time to Die
682 Views
18 January 2021
There’s just no No Time to Die

May interest You

ALWAYS bet on BOND!
315 Views
04 January 2021
ALWAYS bet on BOND!
Sir Sean Connery refused these roles. Maybe he was Right?
693 Views
30 November 2020
Sir Sean Connery refused these roles. Maybe he was Right?
The REAL Lost Adventures of James Bond.
654 Views
26 November 2020
The REAL Lost Adventures of James Bond.

Popular

Our Favorite Heroes in New Video Slots 2020
4596 Views
16 November 2020
Our Favorite Heroes in New Video Slots 2020
Wayne England: sfx maestro of Gillian Flynn’s ‘UTOPIA’ talks about his Craft
1332 Views
22 October 2020
Wayne England: sfx maestro of Gillian Flynn’s ‘UTOPIA’ talks about his Craft

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D