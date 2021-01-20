20 January 2021 141 Views

POTUS on film

by James Murphy

As Joe finally gets his shot at playing Mr President, we look back at his big screen counterparts..

 

It’s easy to be President on paper. Especially when it’s a script with a set outcome. That said, there are still certain actors who have pulled off the role with a special aplomb. In no particular order and by no means an exhaustive list..but here we go..

  • Donald Trump: So convincing that we all thought the guy WAS President. Nobody had the heart to tell him it was just a cameo so he went full on method and stayed 4 years. What a guy 😉
  • Harrison Ford /Air Force One: Commanding, human, likeable, good in a fight, decent family man with a ballsy foreign policy and zero tolerance on terror. Almost played by Kevin Costner.

 

    • Jamie Foxx / White House Down: Gets captured. I prefer a POTUS who does not get captured. Still cool.
    • Jack Nicholson /Mars Attacks!: Just Jack. Seriously. He even speaks French at one point.
    • Mike Douglas /The American President: A nice break from all those nasty 90s sex stuff thrillers.
    • Bruce Greenwood: So good he has played POTUS, twice! National Treasure 2 and 13 Days.
    • Kevin Kline /DAVE: A nice guy in the White House? Nah. That’d never work, right? 😉
    • Jon Voight / Pearl Harbor: Stirring. Inspirational. And pure fiction. 🙂
    • George Clooney /Executive Orders: Ok. They never made this Jack Ryan film. But almost did. Shame!

  • ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER! Many in joke references scattered across movies. Oh what might have been: he would have brought economic vision, pastoral care, showbiz fun, grit and charm.

Good luck, President Biden. GOD BLESS AMERICA. X

