The Definitive Story on those Lost Superman Movies

SUPERVOID CINEMA MEET SUPERMAN!

We all know by now the stories about Kevin Smith and the development of Superman Lives. But this set of videos is the first time that each treatment, iteration, pitch, corporate turn and missed opportunity has been catalogued.

It is particularly interesting to see the possibility of a fifth Christopher Reeve movie and how that became Superman Reborn before Jon Peters was given producer power by Warners.

Somewhere in here there is a perfect Superman movie; or lots of them. Frankly, it beggars belief that none has been reactivated, even in some animated counterpart substitute.

I would have watched and enjoyed each version depicted and especially given quite how bland and watered down certain other comic book film properties can be by comparison.

And even if one is not a fan of Superman, these are super videos and a must watch to anyone with an interest in the ups and downs of pre-production processes.