Sir Keir Starmer set to Play Colin Firth in new movie.

The Barrister and Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition just beat off Nick Clegg to get the part?

Sorry, I mean ‘beat’ Clegg. Either way, it looks like Colin Firth is getting his very own biopic with Starmer in the lead. Pending time off post pandemic /isolation /opposition leader duties, naturally.

It is thought that Firth was in fact based on Starmer. Or vice versa. Either way, it bodes well for a full franchise of films in which Sir Keir can shine as Colin.

Mark D’Arcy in Bridget Jones was based on Starmer. Fact (well, disputed /contested but hardly libel so am presenting it as indeed, actual reality). Both are Barristers. Nice blokes. Women love them. Etc.

If successful, it is thought that Starmer’s Firth could get its own spin off on Disney Plus and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gives him stuff to do. And hey: a far better idea than this frankly pointless and offensive news that KEN BRANAGH is set to play BORIS JOHNSON.

Sadly, it’s not a joke that Ken = Boris. Some twit (imho) actually thinks it’s a good idea to invest in a premature docudrama about the pandemic, with a woefully miscast, overused, overpromoted Branagh..playing a woefully miscast, overstretched PM. WHYYYYYYYYYY????? Maybe Hiddleston can play Matt Hancock. In slippers.