27 January 2021 228 Views

Sir Keir Starmer set to Play Colin Firth in new movie.

by James Murphy

The Barrister and Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition just beat off Nick Clegg to get the part?

Sorry, I mean ‘beat’ Clegg. Either way, it looks like Colin Firth is getting his very own biopic with Starmer in the lead. Pending time off post pandemic /isolation /opposition leader duties, naturally.

It is thought that Firth was in fact based on Starmer. Or vice versa. Either way, it bodes well for a full franchise of films in which Sir Keir can shine as Colin.

Mark D’Arcy in Bridget Jones was based on Starmer. Fact (well, disputed /contested but hardly libel so am presenting it as indeed, actual reality). Both are Barristers. Nice blokes. Women love them. Etc.

If successful, it is thought that Starmer’s Firth could get its own spin off on Disney Plus and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gives him stuff to do. And hey: a far better idea than this frankly pointless and offensive news that KEN BRANAGH is set to play BORIS JOHNSON.

Sadly, it’s not a joke that Ken  = Boris. Some twit (imho) actually thinks it’s a good idea to invest in  a premature docudrama about the pandemic, with a woefully miscast, overused, overpromoted Branagh..playing a woefully miscast, overstretched PM. WHYYYYYYYYYY????? Maybe Hiddleston can play Matt Hancock. In slippers.

 

New

Amazing Netflix Hacks for Better Streaming In 2021 
118 Views
28 January 2021
Amazing Netflix Hacks for Better Streaming In 2021 

May interest You

There’s just no No Time to Die
1283 Views
18 January 2021
There’s just no No Time to Die
There was and is, actually, a Love Actually sequel..
571 Views
30 December 2020
There was and is, actually, a Love Actually sequel..
Tarantino once pitched a Dr Who story. It was INSANE!
528 Views
04 December 2020
Tarantino once pitched a Dr Who story. It was INSANE!

Popular

Our Favorite Heroes in New Video Slots 2020
4897 Views
16 November 2020
Our Favorite Heroes in New Video Slots 2020
New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
1523 Views
22 January 2021
New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D