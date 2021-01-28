Amazing Netflix Hacks for Better Streaming In 2021 

Image from Unsplash.com

Online streaming lets you watch your favourite shows and movies anywhere, anytime, as long as you have an internet connection. Netflix features an extensive catalogue of movies, TV shows, and documentaries to watch in your own time. However, viewers encounter a wide range of issues when streaming content on Netflix, ranging from mild annoyances like difficulty navigating the interface to more serious problems such as content restriction.

Also, sometimes it can be hard figuring out what to watch without getting lost in Netflix’s algorithm. The good news is that there’s a lot you can do to enhance your streaming experience on Netflix. In this article, we’ll provide some fantastic hacks to optimize your streaming and get the best out of your Netflix subscription. Read on to learn more.

Find Shows Easily

As stated above, it’s easy to get lost in Netflix’s algorithm when figuring out what to watch. Luckily, there are tools you can utilize to find something to watch more easily. Netflix Categories is one of them. This chrome plugin lets you search hidden genres directly through your browser. This tool adds favourites to the categories making it even easier to find a movie or TV show that you’ll love.

Watch Netflix Without Interruptions

There’s nothing quite as annoying as something interrupting your Netflix marathon sessions. Watching The Queen’s Gambit in one sitting is fun until “Are you still watching?” pops up, it almost feels like Netflix is judging you. You can prevent this annoying pop-up with Never Ending Netflix, a handy chrome browser extension that lets you enjoy marathon sessions without interruptions.

Watch Netflix on TV

Watching Netflix on your computer or laptop is okay, but do you know what’s even better? Streaming your favourite show on a big screen TV. Nowadays, you can easily watch Netflix on a big screen even if you don’t have a smart TV. You can use a media player such as Apple TV, Amazon FireStick, or Roku streaming stick. All your TV needs is an HDMI port, and you are good to go.

Share Your Netflix Account

At $17.99 per month (Netflix Premium), a Netflix subscription is not cheap. However, a premium Netflix subscription supports up to 4 devices watching at the same time. You can share your Netflix account with up to three people, split the cost, and make some savings.

Unlock Restricted Content with a VPN

Netflix and other streaming services use geographical location to determine what content is available for viewing. Not to worry, though, getting around these blocks is as easy as connecting to a VPN when streaming Netflix. You can use a VPN, short for Virtual Private Network, to change your location to the US and enjoy most of the content on Netflix from wherever you are.

There are a lot of challenges Netflix users face when streaming content. Seeing as you’re paying more than $200 a year for a premium plan, it’s best to know how to overcome these challenges and make the most out of your Netflix experience. Use the above tips and hacks to optimize your Netflix experience and get the best out of your subscription.