28 January 2021 154 Views

Robert Downey Jr saves the world!

by James Murphy

Footprint Coalition to Launch Initiatives at Davos World Economic Forum 

Forget Iron Man /Tony Stark. Ignore Sherlock Holmes. Downey in the REAL world is now even more powerful than his ‘reel’ life counterpart characters. This week, he explained the ins and outs of his Footprint Coalition.

Davos was a perfect place to articulate the scope of his plans. Because he has developed this, slowly and carefully, to have both an environmental and economic slant. There is no misguidedly messianic agenda. No nebulous mission statement.

This is a concrete, managerial, entrepreneurial initiative. Investment available to the right solutions, in perfectly pitched platforms. A refreshing antidote to all those other half baked environmental / social / celeb led five minute charities.

Footprint will run and run! And that is down to Downey; building on his Tony Stark credentials (tech; planet defence; industry; utility without sanctimony) but very much his own baby.

Also impressive was the way in which Bob was most diplomatic about the rise of Biden, without feeding the anti-Trump legacy. Inclusive rather than divisive; particular but non partisan. The world needs more of that, now.

I for one look forward to watching the progress of the Coalition and maybe to pitching them my own company’s solutions. Meantime: best of luck, Mr Stark. The game is afoot! 😉

