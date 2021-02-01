01 February 2021 151 Views

How to ensure your movie, tv show etc is a massive HIT!

by James Murphy

Good News: you need not have an original pitch..just good luck and timing!

    • Minimal hype (or so it seems!). Have the show/movie drop, from nowhere and buzz start rising. That way, there can be no perception of failure, even though you are, in fact, ‘hyping’ post release as ‘sleeper’ hit.
    • Small-ish budget but: Do not have a Marvel superhero size price tag. But somehow, preserve and harness the allure of glamour / costume /location.

    • TIMING: Meet a political zeitgeist mood. For better (new leadership?) or worse (war, pandemic), it’s about capturing a mood!
    • ACTING DYNASTY: Have at least one actor be related to someone else who is famous. That way, the founding father brand gets to promote yours and vice versa.
    • ANGLO-AMERICAN: Play to an idealised perception of England by Americans or of transatlantic power by the Brits.
    • NEXT JAMES BOND: Say your leading man is in the running for 007 Even if he has no chance of even a cameo as an assistant in Q’s lab.

  • Start sequel speculation / ‘the next such and such’ spin off rumour immediately. Even if there isn’t any basis for said.
  • Have a related location that everyone wants to visit: hotels, cottages etc.
  • If there is literally nothing else to watch but everyone wants something to watch..

This formula has worked for nearly 30 years. From 4 Weddings and a Funeral (much as I love it) through to Bridgeton. The end. Use the recipe and bingo: instant hit. Possibly (no actual professional promise, mind).

You are most welcome!

