Most Boring Superbowl Ads ever. Oh and Justice League wtf???

Another Year. Another set of trailers..

Look, I KNOW times are tough and cinemas are shut. That is what made it SO important to give us MORE tasters / teasers of treats to come. But no. Instead? Dull, derivative, depressing, dark and delayed. Tom Brady is more entertaining.

Oh the joys of years past. 2018’s Mission:Impossible-Fallout trailer. That sorta thing. NOTHING here to see in comparison. Move along..

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Hobbs and Shaw on a budget. Godzilla vs Kong: A visual delight in theory but you cannot SEE any of it!



FAST /FURIOUS 9: They have all turned ORANGE?!



COMING 2 AMERICA: Funny yes. But not exactly exciting. It aint Axel F..

And for good measure, they threw in a JUSTICE LEAGUE SNYDER CUT teaser, since updated by a full trailer. I was all for this til now. Overlong (4 hours). R rated. Joyless. Pointless.

In the plus column? LOVED the Wayne’s World mini movie; repeating the riff on sponsorship and copyright / trade mark from the first Wayne /Austin Powers films. Wayne 3 and Austin 4 soon, please!!!