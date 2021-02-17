Keaton’s Batman and Reeve’s Superman are back!

Minor catch: it is in a comic and a digital one at that. But still great!

DC are releasing comic book sequels to the 1970s and 80s’ cinematic iterations of Batman and Superman.

This is very good news! Think about it. Both series had hanging threads, unresolved and spoiled by aborted reboots and simply successive visual re-imaginings.

Keaton and Reeve’s Dark Knight /Man of Steel even operated in a proto shared universe (Metropolis postcard sits on Knox’s notice board in the ’89 Batman film). So perhaps this new series ends in their meeting at last?

This is constructive nostalgia. Resurrecting the actors’ takes without creepy deep fake stuff or CGI or delayed return to the role. Its budget is unconstrained by schedules and studio space and adaptation remains an option (eg via animation?).

There is a rich visual identity to draw upon, pun intended. Tim Burton’s first Bat-film crafted a kind of timeless paradox; a Gothic gangster movie. He went too far into fairy-tale macabre with Batman Returns, which, much as I love it, feels disconnected from its preceding episode.

Sam Hamm is on writing duties for Batman. He is a solid plot-smith and his original treatment for Batman 2 was great (the ideal would have been a Daniel Waters adaptation of his treatment?).

We could get that Billy Dee Williams Harvey Two-Face story, perhaps? The Marlon Wayans Robin? A Robin Williams / Michael Douglas Riddler? And so on. Endless possibilities.

If you need reminding of how Catwoman can be drawn? Just check out the divine MELISSA MARIE as Selina Kyle!

For SUPERMAN? It’d be nice to see the Salkinds’ original pitch for a third film come to the pages. Also, Reeve’s likeness up against Bizarro, Brainiac, Metallo, Silver Banshee et al. And yes, we may as well have that epic face-off against Keaton’s Batman, before they team up to take down Lex Luthor /Joker?

The possibilities are limitless, fun, satisfying. Official fan fic by the best in the trade. The finishing of unfinished business. Paves way for other versions, too?

The Burton ‘Superman Lives’? Lois and Clark: the Older Adventures of Superman? The ‘darker’ Schumacher universe Batman that the late director wanted? Self contained eps from the ‘Nolan’ verse of Christian Bale’s Dark Knight?!

Just the thing as we await more cinematic content and the much mooted return of Michael Keaton’s Batman! More news when it comes in. Publication of this new range is set for the summer.