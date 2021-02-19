Cruella: worst trailer ever?

It’s just a teaser. Yet manages to embody all that is wrong with movies today and life in general. Allow me to explain..

Remember watching those Dalmatian cartoons and films? Yes. Loved them, even 102! Remember thinking ‘you know, we need a backstory for Cruella’? No. Because none of us did, I guess. Don’t mean to presume, but.

Now, I get it. Disney and indeed other studios like to adopt old IPs, give them a makeover and then market in haste. Fine! But why not just devise a new story for the baddie, Ms DeVil? Possibly she is seeking a new dog variety? Moved on. Now wants to kidnap the Aristocats? Endless possibilities.

She is of course an alluringly visual character. But her backstory was and is an irrelevance. Where can one go with it, other than to rob the simple menace and camp relish? NOWHERE. So just repeat the motifs (naturally, she replaces some elder person who has a big coat / house / set of dogs?). Via a young American playing an old English legend, naturally.

And sure enough: a miscast Emma Stone is seemingly directed to play Margot Robbie playing Harley-Quinn as Jack Sparrow and Joker? And Emma Thompson is yet again tagged onto a franchise property as the mentor /antagonist.

Fine. Love Emma. But she is doing an awful lot of corporate cut and paste Phone it in stuff for a girl who claims to support a more socialist / pastoral stance, right? Could just be me. But.

In short: a lazy, joyless, pointless, derivative, dull, production line, cynical corruption of another beloved IP, imho. Will therefore make BILLLLIOONNS. SHITTEST FUCKING TRAILER EVER. POO-ELLA DE-VILE. Yawn. Woof. I am off to feed the cat.she’s more interesting than this latest nonsense from Disney.