23 February 2021 203 Views

Jesus Christ joins the Snyder cut Justice League?

by James Murphy

Did that headline offend you? GOOD! It should. Same way it should also upset decent folk everywhere that Warners /HBO just signed off on a promo shot of Jared Leto as Joker, dressed in crown of thorns and sheet..

Think about it. They did not dress him up as a certain ‘other’ prophet from the religion #ofpeace. Why? Coz they’d  be on a hit list and blacklist for ‘offending’ people. Also, they would need to go into hiding. Coz je suis..joker? Suspect you get my meaning.

THIS IS NOW THE SEASON OF LENT. Christians of all denominations, worldwide, mark the sacrifice of Jesus in the build up to his death and resurrection. 40 days and nights of sacrificial reflection.

Zack /Warners/HBO: Releasing this photo, now? It is at best insensitive. At worst, it is deliberately inciting offence and baiting believers into revulsion.

Above all? It’s just not FUNNY. Or ORIGINAL. Or in any way shape or form suited to this increasingly convoluted Snyder cut. Don’t get me wrong. I was delighted that Zack got to finish his film. But the indulgence has gone too far now, surely? The trick was to repair a rushed job done on the 2017 release. NOT to remake the movie entirely?

Of the many problems the Whedon cut suffered, lack of Joker dressed in sacrilegious garb was not among them. Indeed, the optimistic hope and bounce to that film was a ray of light, much needed in tonal terms, now. Sure, we wanted the plot clarified, the goofs reduced, visuals tidied. But not a 4 hour dark-a-thon, fronted by a now extinct iteration of an already overplayed villain.

We must not offend ANYONE. Except Christians. During their most sacred season. Here endeth the lesson. 

