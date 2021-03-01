5 Best Movies With Writers And About Writing

Any college or university student knows that some assignments are a bit boring. However, you are going to get an intriguing topic from your teacher to write a paper on from time to time. For example, you can be assigned to write a movie review or a narrative essay based on an exciting movie plot. By the way, some tasks can be challenging to complete, and for such situations, we recommend using a reliable writing service; https://gpalabs.com/ is an example of such a service. This is a platform with a strong reputation that offers support to students on any written assignment.

Read the text below if you are looking for some inspiration for your assignment or if you are simply fond of good movies. As such, we’ve created a list of five movies about writing or writers themselves.

Julie And Julia

This movie, starring an Oscar-winning cast (including Meryl Streep), tells a wonderful story of a woman who finds her path in life thanks to her passion for writing and cooking. The main character, Julie, writes a blog and cooks through the entire story you see onscreen. At the same time, you travel together with Julie to know the author of Julie’s favorite book lives her life learning cooking and writing a book about it.

The Shining

This classic horror stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, who has a passion for writing, but as it usually happens, nothing is what it seems. The film deserves your attention not only as classic horror but also as it is based on Stephen King’s bestseller with the same name.

Moulin Rouge

During the Belle Époque and with incomparable musical surroundings, a picturesque Paris creates an unforgettable canvas for a romantic story played by young and talented Hollywood stars. Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor passionately play two lovers. The plot is connected to writing as Christian, played by McGregor, initially comes to Paris to dedicate his free time to writing.

Shakespeare In Love

Being the most famous writer of all time, William Shakespeare is beautifully pictured in this movie. Played by Joseph Fiennes, his character opens to the audience a story of a writer’s life, love, and struggles. Of course, a lovely woman takes a central part in the heart of the writer. A young Gwenyth Paltrow played her.

Adaptation

This movie pictures a writer’s life from the inside and shows to the audience the struggles faced by numerous authors called “writers’ block.” It tells a story of a screenwriter played by Nicolas Cage, who interacts with another writer, an author of a book he tries to adapt for the big screen. This is a movie that will change your vision of the writing industry.

Wrap Up

These films are great depictions of writers and about writing. We hope you will find them interesting. We recommend watching them all, forming your vision of each of these perfect movies.