02 March 2021 107 Views

Rosamund Pike’s Golden Globes were enlarged?

by James Murphy

In all seriousness, though: CONGRATULATIONS. 

Rosamund Pike has never given a poor performance. She’s versatile, committed, well prepped, passionate, invested, talented, wonderful. Also beautiful and a star. Manages to act well without being all ar(t)sy about it and embraces the fun of the acting trade. Ms pike deserves her Golden Globe win for I Care A Lot. 

I auditioned with Rosamund once, back at Oxford. I did not get the part. Something about my seeming very distracted during read-through. Well, when greeted with a beauty that exquisite and kind? Even Shakespeare himself would have fluffed a few lines of Henry V! I had done my prep though..for the record. Even had a haircut like Russell Crowe in the (then) film du jour, Gladiator..I just read Prince Hal like a ‘rugby coach’, said the director..I say that’s exactly how he should be played..but anyway.

Some much deserved awards in the Globes generally this year. Some sad absences / missed opps. Gaping gap in the release schedules did not help of course. Sacha Baron Cohen won big time for BORAT 2 (even though it’s a one laugh movie and, rather than defeating the right as Cohen claims, possibly won Trump and co some fans through its awfulness..imho).

Congratulations to all winners. Oscars, ahoy!

New

Rosamund Pike’s Golden Globes were enlarged?
107 Views
02 March 2021
Rosamund Pike’s Golden Globes were enlarged?

May interest You

Stop Dissing Roald Dahl!
481 Views
21 February 2021
Stop Dissing Roald Dahl!
Cancel #cancelculture : From Gina Carano to so many others..
817 Views
16 February 2021
Cancel #cancelculture : From Gina Carano to so many others..
Christopher Plummer was cool..because..
738 Views
08 February 2021
Christopher Plummer was cool..because..

Popular

New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
2413 Views
22 January 2021
New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
There’s just no No Time to Die
1939 Views
18 January 2021
There’s just no No Time to Die

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D