Rosamund Pike’s Golden Globes were enlarged?

In all seriousness, though: CONGRATULATIONS.

Rosamund Pike has never given a poor performance. She’s versatile, committed, well prepped, passionate, invested, talented, wonderful. Also beautiful and a star. Manages to act well without being all ar(t)sy about it and embraces the fun of the acting trade. Ms pike deserves her Golden Globe win for I Care A Lot.

I auditioned with Rosamund once, back at Oxford. I did not get the part. Something about my seeming very distracted during read-through. Well, when greeted with a beauty that exquisite and kind? Even Shakespeare himself would have fluffed a few lines of Henry V! I had done my prep though..for the record. Even had a haircut like Russell Crowe in the (then) film du jour, Gladiator..I just read Prince Hal like a ‘rugby coach’, said the director..I say that’s exactly how he should be played..but anyway.

Some much deserved awards in the Globes generally this year. Some sad absences / missed opps. Gaping gap in the release schedules did not help of course. Sacha Baron Cohen won big time for BORAT 2 (even though it’s a one laugh movie and, rather than defeating the right as Cohen claims, possibly won Trump and co some fans through its awfulness..imho).

Congratulations to all winners. Oscars, ahoy!