Empire Magazine places HARRRRRYYYYY POTTTTTERRRR kid on front cover

There are no words for quite how everything wrong with modern movies just found a summary snapshot in a Daniel Radcliffe cover..

I don’t get it. Ok, i DO get it. Harry potter was a massive part of kids’ lives for a decade. Despite countless other iterations of similar material out there, potter got lucky.

And Radcliffe worked hard and continues to nurture notions of being an actual grown up actor. Except that:

Amazon (just as bad as Empire for their Radcliffe love): you can dress him up in beard and glasses all you want. I am not watching harry potter escapes from South Africa.

Countless actors out there, Empire. WHY pick Radcliffe? It’s not like he needs the money, even in these difficult times. Kid is set up for life. From playing a boy wizard years ago. Yawn.

Radcliffe imho betrayed JK Rowling. Not good! He jumped the trans rights bandwagon (fine) but at at a time when the lady whose creation is the sole reason he has a profile needed support (not good).

Ask yourselves this. Is it FAIR? Would this kid have any profile at all but for harrrryyyy pottttter? No, imho. I do not rate him in terms of movie star charisma. Harrison Ford /Tom Cruise, he aint.

Would he even get cast as the next Ben Mitchell in Eastenders, but for Harrrryyy Potttter? No, imho.

He can pout, pose and promote as much as he wishes..but Radcliffe, to my mind, is simply not leading man material and therefore has no place on a front cover of Empire magazine, whose editorial vision of late has (once again, imho, and as a lifelong reader of said mag) gone down a tad in quality.

Feel free to disagree, of course. But I would simply remind that contrary to rumours? It was not Potter who bagged the Moon-Knight part for Marvel. But Oscar Isaac (terrible in Star Wars; awesome in everything else and a great star, actor, action hero, heart-throb etc). Go figure?!

EXPELLIAMUS!