08 March 2021 192 Views

Hamlet in trouble after exile from Court

by James Murphy

‘Something is rotten in the state of Denmark’, he says..

Prince Hamlet has left Elsinore Castle and absconded his royal duties. Current whereabouts unknown. Though there are rumours he is big in Japan. And may have skived off toward England to meet his old pal Prince Hal. Fortinbras’ Norway is also a possibility. 

He is notoriously guarded about his privacy. That being said, certain court insiders have managed to garner the following nuggets. Not necessarily direct quotations. Go to Cliffs notes if in doubt.

  • ‘I do not have to serve in Elsinore, yeah? Service is WORLDWIDE! And there are stranger things on heaven and earth than you have eva dreamed’. 
  • ‘Ophelia is not being treated well at Court. Her mental health is suffering.’
  • ‘I have contemplated suicide yeah. I had a to be or not 2 b moment. I saw my father’s ghost!’. 
  • ‘I may have PTSD coz my uncle killed my dad and now doth be shagging my mom’.
  • ‘The Press have been very cruel to my mother. She is called Queen Gertrude. NOT ‘Dirty Gerty’.  

It is thought that Hamlet is concentrating on some media projects, notably a play with a travelling theatre company. Rumour has it the play is part of a multi project deal and begins with a tragedy thriller about a murder of a monarch. Working title: PLAYA KING. 

 

More news when we have it..

 

New

Hamlet in trouble after exile from Court
192 Views
08 March 2021
Hamlet in trouble after exile from Court

May interest You

Harry and Meghan to team with Pope Francis for new Exercise Video
300 Views
08 March 2021
Harry and Meghan to team with Pope Francis for new Exercise Video
Mel Gibson to launch new Chinese Cookery Channel
418 Views
06 March 2021
Mel Gibson to launch new Chinese Cookery Channel
Rosamund Pike’s Golden Globes were enlarged?
548 Views
02 March 2021
Rosamund Pike’s Golden Globes were enlarged?

Popular

New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
2542 Views
22 January 2021
New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
There’s just no No Time to Die
2034 Views
18 January 2021
There’s just no No Time to Die

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D