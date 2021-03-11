11 March 2021 209 Views

What to expect from the Obi Wan Kenobi series

by James Murphy

The Best Jedi ever is coming back soon. Here’s some speculation on content

Obi Wan kenobi show, starring Ewan McGregor:

Filming was scheduled to start this month. So we could have a trailer within the next 3-4 months and airing within 6-12?

  • A western feel? The wanderer through the desert / man with no name vibe, solving local trouble as he goes?
  • Cameos from Liam Neeson and Yoda?
  • Training montage: Obi knows he has a big fight coming, some day..
  • ..Hence, the mooted Vader appearance could be astral projection as Kenobi rehearses the confrontation to come?

  • Let’s get a sense of what life is like on a planet where the Empire is known and present but decidedly less interested than on other worlds. SOLO and Mandalorian have given us glimpses of this; Kenobi should show even more. Perhaps a holo-net presentation gives Obi his first look at Vader? 
  • Could there be a love story? Let the man fall for someone. Ewan is a great romantic lead. Be shame to waste that!
  • Equally, let’s see the roguish, rougher side to the man. A problem with the prequels was the playing of Kenobi like an old man already. No! He should be more Han Solo and Ewan has that Harrison Ford quality.
  • Find out where he acquired ‘Ben’ as a pseudonym and why Owen Lars hates him so much.
  • Suspect Darth Maul sits this one out.

May the Force be with you!

Awesome Jedi fan art by UltraRaw26: many thanks!

