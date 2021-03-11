What to expect from the Obi Wan Kenobi series

The Best Jedi ever is coming back soon. Here’s some speculation on content
Obi Wan kenobi show, starring Ewan McGregor:
Filming was scheduled to start this month. So we could have a trailer within the next 3-4 months and airing within 6-12?
- A western feel? The wanderer through the desert / man with no name vibe, solving local trouble as he goes?
- Cameos from Liam Neeson and Yoda?
- Training montage: Obi knows he has a big fight coming, some day..
- ..Hence, the mooted Vader appearance could be astral projection as Kenobi rehearses the confrontation to come?
- Let’s get a sense of what life is like on a planet where the Empire is known and present but decidedly less interested than on other worlds. SOLO and Mandalorian have given us glimpses of this; Kenobi should show even more. Perhaps a holo-net presentation gives Obi his first look at Vader?
- Could there be a love story? Let the man fall for someone. Ewan is a great romantic lead. Be shame to waste that!
- Equally, let’s see the roguish, rougher side to the man. A problem with the prequels was the playing of Kenobi like an old man already. No! He should be more Han Solo and Ewan has that Harrison Ford quality.
- Find out where he acquired ‘Ben’ as a pseudonym and why Owen Lars hates him so much.
- Suspect Darth Maul sits this one out.
May the Force be with you!
Awesome Jedi fan art by UltraRaw26: many thanks!