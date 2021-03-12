Coming 2 America is awesome. Watch it!

I am notorious for using a thousand words where 5 will do. That said? When I am wowed by a film, brevity and clarity and economy and vigour come to me.
And so it is with COMING 2 AMERICA.
I loved, loved LOVED this film!! Because..
- It is funny. Laugh a SECOND not just per minute.
- Eddie Murphy is front and centre but shares the screen in perfect ensemble. His best work since Nutty Professor.
- Builds on the original yet exists as its own thing.
- Manages to poke fun at our charged PC climate without ever turning nasty.
- Indeed, this is a film of heart, warmth and soul. I shed a tear as I laughed.
- Suitable for the whole family. A much needed ray of hope in dark times.
- Absurdly brilliant. Especially how each generation is likeable and vital.
- WESLEY SNIPES VS EDDIE MURPHY!!! Shoulda done it years ago. Maybe they can do it again on Beverly Hills Cop 4? Just a thought.
- Recommended. Without the slightest of hesitation.