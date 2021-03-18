I take it all back. Snyder Cut is GOOD!

I was sceptical. Cynical, even? But a good film is a good film. Snyder-cut Justice League is precisely that.

How and why do I love thee, oh Zack’s new DC film, Justice League /Snyder Cut? Let me count the ways, in haste, over coffee, as follows, at a glance, in non exhaustive yet fairly complete manner (I can always do a Murphy cut in a year or so!).

It is 4 hours but does not feel like that. Moves with pace and purpose and you can watch it in episodic format.

Ironically enough, this is MORE upbeat than the rush job first cut. Seriously. They sold this is as a downer. But the players are in better form, shape and focus in every sense.

Looks and feels like a comic book, achieving what the likes of Ang Lee’s Hulk, Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever and Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy came close to ‘getting’ but just stopped short of accomplishing.

The trick is not to emulate the literal colours or side panels and flash bangs. No. It's about using small frames to convey large detail and vice versa. Something as incidental as Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne getting on board a helicopter here. It just feels and looks 'right' and evokes a graphic novel panel without overdoing it.

This IS modern mythology and the verisimilitude is there because there are quite literal, in universe logic tributes TO Gods /goddesses etc.

Equals Avengers style atmospheric lore without copying it, though manages to capture Marvel style humanity whilst sticking to its guns on the distinction of DC colour pallets and character arcs.

Feels like an organic sequel to Man of Steel, while both apologising for and making sense of Batman V Superman. Cavill looks incredible here (Warners, seriously: DO NOT REPLACE HIM!!).