30 March 2021 187 Views

Stop Dissing Shakespeare in Love.

by James Murphy

Oscars imminent. So arrives the annual bashing of Shakespeare in Love. Here’s why that’s SO wrong! And yes I know film is subjective. But. I am right..

  • Diversity is key to Academy Awards. More explicitly so today but the philosophy was always ‘there’ in so far as human interest stories that inspire the best cinematic craft surely speak to the human condition. They break down boundaries and barriers or at least pave the way to /remind us of inclusion processes. Shakespeare in Love qualifies on that count. Gender equality; identity; poverty vs wealth: it’s all ‘there’.

  • Best Picture means just that. BEST PICTURE. As in the film, how it looks and feels, overall. Yes of course Saving Private Ryan has the better opening sequence and Spielberg earned his best Director Oscar for that alone. But as a film, beyond that asset, it was thin and dull and mean spirited, with last minute schmaltz subbing for substance and heart. Spielberg is the guy who gave us the all action adventure hero academic Indiana Jones. Plus the subtle pathos of Schindler’s List, where even the nastiest of evil Nazi has a kind of texture to their fractured character. So it’s a massive disappointment that his coward in the platoon saving Ryan..is the sensitive writer guy. 

  • Shakespeare in Love is accessible without dumbing down; feels clever without being pseudo-erudite or pretentious. It’s a romp, with something for everyone but just that little bit extra for scholars.

  • The score, production design, set-pieces, cast: all superb. And it’s a largely upbeat affair, with just enough undercurrents of darker edge to avoid being bland, whilst never going ‘dark’.

Did Harvey Weinstein throw his (not inconsiderable) weight around and basically bully Oscar voters a bit? Sure. Dude should have done a little jail time for that perhaps long before he got owned by #metoo. But then, showbiz is a biz and a brutal one at that. It has its own politics and one of the symptoms  is an annual battle to get academy awards. Dirty tricks are never far away in the race. But Shakespeare in Love won fair and square. It IS Cinema!

 

Oh and above all? It has  Gwynnnnnieeeeeee: years before Pepper Potts; just as lovely and radiant and wonderful and yes she won her Oscar justly too. x

New

Movies About Casinos
86 Views
31 March 2021
Movies About Casinos

May interest You

Indiana Jones and the very important Clarification: yes, you CAN use CGI and de-age him. But..
455 Views
26 March 2021
Indiana Jones and the very important Clarification: yes, you CAN use CGI and de-age him. But..
Today we pause, reflect, think and remember. The Corona legacy, one year on.
456 Views
23 March 2021
Today we pause, reflect, think and remember. The Corona legacy, one year on.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Good filler. But one bap short of a Stark sandwich..
416 Views
22 March 2021
Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Good filler. But one bap short of a Stark sandwich..

Popular

New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
2877 Views
22 January 2021
New Doctor Who? ANYONE But Michael Sheen. Please.
There’s just no No Time to Die
2341 Views
18 January 2021
There’s just no No Time to Die

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D