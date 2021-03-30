The Best Student Films of 2021 Made By Famous Directors

What excites you the most about a new year? Turning a new leaf? Taking a new hobby? The thing that excites movie buffs the most is the release of new films.

The rocky 2021 is expected to be a pretty great year for movie lovers. Many famous directors will grace us with incredible stories that can turn into our new all-time favorites. But instead of going through the lengthy list of new releases, let us make this easier for you.

We have prepared a list of the best student films of the year 2021. What’s more, we have singled out the movies made by acknowledged and praised directors.

Without further ado, here are the most promising movies of this year that you don’t want to miss.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Directed by: Zack Snyder

Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, Ray Fisher, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons

Release date: March 18, 2021

DC superhero fans, get ready. This release is an epic one. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a Snyder’s way of making up for having to pass the throne to Joss Whedon back in 2017 . A four-hour-long director’s cut of 2017’s Justice League featuring additional footage is a real treat for true fans.

Coming 2 America (2021)

Directed by: Craig Brewer

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes

Release date: March 5, 2021

Three decades (and some more) after the legendary 1988 film “Coming to America,” we get to follow King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to yet another adventure. Craig Brewer whose movies won the Sundance Film Festival award and Academy Award wasn’t given an easy task. The fans of comedy movies have high expectations, and you are the one to decide whether Brewer managed to rise to the occasion.

West Side Story (2021)

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Rita Moreno, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler

Release date: December 10, 2021

Steven Spielberg is giving us a new twist on the 1957 musical West Side Story. It tells the story of star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria (played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler) in the 1950s New York City.

Cruella (2021)

Directed by: Alex Timbers and Craig Gillespie

Starring: Emma Stone, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Emma Thompson

Release date: May 28, 2021

Who is excited about the latest Disney live-action remake? Award-winning directors Alex Timbers and Craig Gillespie teamed up to bring the notorious villain from 101 Dalmatians to life. The role of Cruella is assigned to Emma Stone, and with co-stars like Emma Thompson and Mark Strong, we expect nothing less than a spectacle.

The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

Directed by: Peter Jackson

Starring: The Beatles

Release date: August 27, 2021

After the acclaimed documentary " They Shall Not Grow Old ," Jackson brings us another untold story we must hear. This documentary takes us behind the scenes as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr record their 1970 album "Let It Be." You'll get to witness never-before-seen footage of the legendary Beatles.

Wrath of Man (2021)

Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Post Malone

Release date: April 23, 2021

If you like action movies, Jason Statham, and Guy Ritchie, you will love this film. The famous Ritchie-Statham duo brings us a thrilling heist movie filled with twists and turns. Wrath of Man is based on the 2004 French film Cash Truck (Le Convoyeur) .

Wrapping Up

These carefully picked films are a great movie starter pack for students. This year is full of exciting films, and there is no wonder that you’ll find something that suits your taste.

Michael Carr is a writer and movie enthusiast. He managed to turn his passion for films into a career by writing insightful movie reviews. Also, he works as a copywriter and academic writer. Michael likes to spend his free time in movie theaters or hiking.