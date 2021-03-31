Pierce Brosnan and Russell Crowe join the comic book movie club..

WELCOME ABOARD!

So, the comic book movie casts continue to get clout and class! THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER reportedly adds Maximus himself while BLACK ADAM has a date with 007.

I don’t know who Russell is playing. The man just lost his beloved Dad recently (condolences, sir) so may need the distraction in work and the fun of a comic book film. The GLADIATOR star was a fantastic asset to MAN OF STEEL and it was nice to have his voice recalled in the SNYDERCUT JUSTICE LEAGUE. Comic timing is not something that Crowe is known for but he can ‘do’ it because he’s a versatile craftsman. No matter what the role? Even if it is just a comedy cameo as himself? Mr Crowe is a great asset and just fun to work and hang out with.

Pierce is a different matter in that his character has been announced. Doctor Fate is a sorcerer to DC same as Dr Strange is to Marvel. Makes sense. In fact I often felt Cumberbatch was mirroring Pierce a tad in his movements, having grown up presumably on GoldenEye etc? Brosnan has never been out of work. The man’s sheer ethic is to keep going, against the odds, no matter what. He has zero time for self indulgence. So if he had a string of B movies, he endured until the big hits punctuated the trend. Hence, he gets rewarded every few years with a zeitgeist hit. His 007 was the Blair/Clinton era Bond film template same way Daniel Craig’s was the answer to 9/11. Mama Mia was on the money. And now he gets to join the comic book brigade. Bravo. This DC movie development also allows Brozza to play alternate universe Batman should Michael Keaton prove unavailable? Just a thought..

Both actors are suited to the platforms chosen. Russ’ will lap up the Aussie irony of Thor and bond well with Chris Hemsworth. Pierce has a kind of balletic suavity that is made for onscreen sorcery. Taken together? This is forward looking nostalgia. Both actors hit peak leading man bankability around 2000, to the extent that Crowe was even mooted as a natural successor to Pierce pre a not unlike Russell looking Daniel Craig.

I idolised both blokes back then in the hot hazy Oxford summer of 2000/1. Though in retrospect, that possibly cost me the Henry V part in an audition opposite Rosamund Pike as the directors felt I was reading the role like a Rugby coach and seemed ‘distracted’ (lesson to self: do not copy Maxiums or be mesmerised by a beautiful girl when trying to win a role). Another lovely lady pointed out that I had taken to ordering Guinness in a Pierce Brosnan voice. Oh the memories. I digress…

..Russell himself loves music, poetry and all the refined things one associates more naturally with Pierce. They both have had near miss disappointments on movies that were great and should have birthed a franchise yet didn’t. Master and Commander could and should have spun off multiple adventures. Thomas Crown could easily have nailed a pre-sequel. But cometh the man and all that and now, thankfully, is a mutual hour for these fellas, Pierce and Russ’.

History repeats on film and this is the second wind template whereby the heroes of directors’ youths are brought into the fold to play supporting cast villains, mentors and Dads. Vital still, to the last, but less heat and pressure on them as career builders or franchise makers. Think Gene Hackman, Jack Nicholson, Sean Connery in the 1990s.

This is very encouraging news! Keep it up.