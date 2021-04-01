Is Knives Out really worth $400 million? Yes. And also..No. Here’s why

NETFLIX ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO RIAN JOHNSON’S MURDER MYSTERY ROMP SEQUELS

DANIEL CRAIG SET TO STAR AGAIN. SUITABLY STARRY ENSEMBLES NO DOUBT WILL FOLLOW HIM TO JOIN UP!

Elaborate April Fool? Or sound cinematic commercial sense? Possibly a bit o’ both. IS this property worth that kind of money? And if so, what the hell were they thinking not stumping up an additional 100-200 mil for James Bond when that was mooted? Is Cinema now dead, in any event? Do not panic, either way.

YES IT IS WORTH IT! DANIEL CRAIG = ‘FULL PACKAGE’ DEAL:)

One of the USPs here is CAST. One that is yet to be announced. By purchasing a ready-made deal, Netflix has invested in acquiring talent. Names in the film, especially big ones, will link the algorithmic power to the associated franchise properties that made someone a star in the first place. And you don’t even have to go anywhere near James Bond himself (Daniel Craig) in that equation.

In an era of Disney Plus, Amazon and HBO ? Netflix will start losing monopoly rights, fast. Paramount are even launching a network so it is absolutely imperative to acquire name movies before a studio and attendant streamer get there first.

400 mill sounds like a lot and it is. But the films themselves, and remember, this is for two of them, are only part of cost. Promotion, distribution etc and a never ending cycle of rights negotiations via lawyers once a movie joins streaming / physical media platforms. This one cheque covers everything. And people will very possibly renew their membership and even sign up for the privilege of watching these films.

Daniel Craig is still James Bond. Yes, he is leaving, but has not yet ‘left’. So in a sense, the cost is associated with the goodwill in this one actor. Though this is not 007 by a long shot, one does not know yet how far Johnson may expand the action scenes and setpieces and define the Mr Blanc character in the next 2 pictures, possibly with options on a fourth? To use the Harrison Ford analogy to which I often return? This is not an Indiana Jones level acquisition. It’s far smarter; a kind of Jack Ryan: the silver medal property to which the star actor turns while still vital and bankable but taking things a bit easier with lower stakes yet still in limelight. Very shrewd on all parts.

NO IT’S NOT WORTH IT. THIS IS AN APRIL FOOL, RIGHT? AND THE JOKE IS ON US?

I enjoyed Knives Out. Seriously, I gave it a generous review in every sense. It is a civilised, warm-hearted, erudite piece. But it was also overlong, bloated, not half as funny as advertised, miscast in places, politically didactic and outstays its welcome. You had great actors doing not very much. The stakes were fairly low. The pacing, editing, delivery all a tad stilted. One felt in leaving the cinema that moments of the film had been endured and should have been cut or at least modified in edit. Chris Evans gives me a pain, though nice sweater.

It’s typical Rian Johnson, really. Yes, he has fascinating stuff to say and clearly crafts a plot, character beats and scenes to match. But as with Last Jedi, there is an element of ‘yeah ok, so what? now entertain us with a MOVIE!’. One feels lectured to about a genre, rather than treated to a genuinely innovative example OF said genre. Does it ‘subvert expectations’? Sure! But you HAVE to do MORE than that, Rian. Especially on a colossal deal like the one you just pulled off (well done and congrats btw).

Knives Out was to me a kind of Midsomer Murders on the big screen. Charming and fun in spirit but elongated and insubstantial in substance. Was also put in mind of Inspector Morse: a role for which Daniel Craig was once proposed in a pitch for a big screen adaptation. Maybe Detective Blanc can go to investigate a campus murder, in Harvard. Just a thought.

Forks In will be in production soon; details to follow as they emerge..