Disney Plus and Marvel drop a new, low key trailer…

See what I did there? Yep. LOKI has a new series and a trailer with which to launch said effort..

One of the myths about me and my writing is that I take the you know what, mercilessly, out of Tom Hiddleston. Truth is, I rate him highly as a comedic actor and think Loki one of the all time great comic book supporting cast characters. ‘Free..from freedom’ is a great line in the first Avengers film. Perfect timing, delivery, poise.

I simply took issue with the manner in which Tom was being set up somehow as action man machismo heartthrob superspy next 007. The Night Manager /High Rise / Skull Island strategy, whether by his or someone else’s design, simply did not work for me. The kid does not cut it as romantic hero anymore than his buddy Cumberbatch imho. It does not make them any less valuable as members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors or decent, hard working humanitarians.

So I am in fact thrilled to see this LOKI trailer. Hiddleston doing what he does best and entertaining us all as God of mischief. Are there a few indulgent shots of him draped in dry ice, inexplicably slowed down and throwing daggers? Sure. But let’s not begrudge the poor boy his moment of adventure.

Loki is at least giving us, as an audience, that for which he is equipped best: mythology, laughter, irony, elongated Shakespearean level delivery of lines and so on. Owen Wilson is on supporting / villain / mentor duties here and works well with Tom. David Tennant and Michael Sheen are set to cameo, too, bringing Loki his slippers (NB: rumour, unconfirmed at time of going to press). Ken Branagh, Robert DeNiro and Graham Norton also may prop up. 🙂

The visuals are epic, repeating the cinematic quality that has made Falcon and the Winter Soldier such a feast for the senses. Little is given away here but we know enough to get excited and informed. Loki is in prison for his crimes yet deployed by the agency holding him. The stakes mix the supernatural stuff of Wandavision with the more old school, mainstream heist / space and time travel stuff of Avengers films.

Suspect all families will enjoy this as will the TUMBLR fan squee girlie brigade upon which the brand was built. Bodes well. No ‘mewling quim’ here. 😉

Best of luck to all involved.