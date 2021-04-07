PICARD SEASON 2 TRAILER HAS THE PERFECT PITCH

Q IS BACK. EXCELLENT!

Star Trek has had a bit of a bad run of late. Rights changing hands on merchandise; mixed messages on movie production, Discovery being too derivative etc. I enjoyed Picard season 1 at first, though it became needlessly elongated, dark, dull and morose. Season 2 however already looks promising because Q (John DeLancie) is the antagonist, it seems. Here’s why that’s a good idea..

Means you can shoot at arms length and on budget if need be, given pandemic conditions and belt tightening. Q is a God like being; his power is ‘there’ and does not require too much in the way of special effects.

Develops the themes of mortality, divinity, closure. Is Q fascinated by Jean Luc beating them? Might they confront it all, together?

Gets back to the essence of Trek. Philosophical debate on galactic level, not vice versa.

Enables other villains to cameo without losing Q as focal point.

There was genuinely unfinished business in the old series. This is not overkill like Borg/Romulans etc.

Sends up the egotism of Picard and by extension, the leading man cult of Stewart (something I never ‘got’: always regarded him as a Tim Dalton substitute; though concede he has heart and presence and craft).

Ensures things will be a bit more upbeat and FUN-NY! We do not want or need another series of Picard being miserable.

BOLDLY GO! More news when we have it.