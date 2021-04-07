PICARD SEASON 2 TRAILER HAS THE PERFECT PITCH

Q IS BACK. EXCELLENT!
Star Trek has had a bit of a bad run of late. Rights changing hands on merchandise; mixed messages on movie production, Discovery being too derivative etc. I enjoyed Picard season 1 at first, though it became needlessly elongated, dark, dull and morose. Season 2 however already looks promising because Q (John DeLancie) is the antagonist, it seems. Here’s why that’s a good idea..
- Means you can shoot at arms length and on budget if need be, given pandemic conditions and belt tightening. Q is a God like being; his power is ‘there’ and does not require too much in the way of special effects.
- Develops the themes of mortality, divinity, closure. Is Q fascinated by Jean Luc beating them? Might they confront it all, together?
- Gets back to the essence of Trek. Philosophical debate on galactic level, not vice versa.
- Enables other villains to cameo without losing Q as focal point.
- There was genuinely unfinished business in the old series. This is not overkill like Borg/Romulans etc.
- Sends up the egotism of Picard and by extension, the leading man cult of Stewart (something I never ‘got’: always regarded him as a Tim Dalton substitute; though concede he has heart and presence and craft).
- Ensures things will be a bit more upbeat and FUN-NY! We do not want or need another series of Picard being miserable.
BOLDLY GO! More news when we have it.