A LONG TIME AGO IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY..

Star Wars is an epic story that focuses on the journey of Luke Skywalker. It began in 1977 and not long after, it has become a worldwide phenomenon. If you have seen any of the Star Wars movies, then for sure, there is a scene that will leave its print in your memory. This article lists down some of the most memorable Star Wars scenes that you will never forget.

Luke Skywalker Vs. Darth Vader (Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

In this scene, Luke shoots up the elevator as Darth Vader breathes, standing still, waiting for him. From there, they began their epic battle, which has made it to the top spot in many reviews when it comes to the greatest movie fights. It is here in the same movie where one of the most famous Yoda quotes , “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” were lifted. The specific scene, however, where this line came from, is when the Jedi master gives his last instructions to Luke before he attempts to raise his fighter from the swamp.

Anakin Skywalker Vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III: Revenge of the Sith)

This is one of the most emotional sequences of the movie wherein Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi fought on the lava-filled planet of Mustafar. They are engaged in a battle because Obi-Wan thinks that Anakin had already turned to the dark side. After the fight though, Anakin is badly defeated. The aftermath of the fight can still be considered as one of the best parts of the trilogy though.

“I Know” (Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

This is one of the most emotional scenes in all of the Star Wars episodes, which is why it is so remarkable to many viewers and fans of the series. This tragic scene depicts Han and Leia’s final interaction, with Leia aware of the possibility that she may no longer see Han ever again. This is the time where Leia also admits to herself that she is indeed in love with Han. This scene stays true to both Han and Leia’s characters, such that even if Han faces the possibility of death, he still responds to Leia in a way that he could.

Kylo Ren Kills Han Solo (Episode VII: The Force Awakens)

It is in this scene where most viewers felt frightening chills because, in this part, Han Solo dies. The dialogue in this scene was impeccable and even the acting of the characters was exceptional. The chemistry between the actors can also be considered mind-blowing, which is why this can also be considered as one of the most epic scenes of Star Wars.

The most memorable Star Wars scenes listed above are only some of the ones that left a print in the memories of most viewers. There are other remarkable scenes from the series of Star Wars movies such as Duel of the Fates (Episode I: The Phantom Menace) and The Death of Anakin Skywalker (Episode VI: Return of the Jedi). In case you haven’t watched any Star Wars episode, then perhaps this is the best time for you to consider entertaining yourself with this epic media.