How to Take Your Love of Film to the Next Level

Are you a self-confessed movie buff? Do you consider films to be your true passion in life? If so, why not take your love of the big screen to the next level? Don’t settle for simply watching your favorite flicks — immerse yourself in them by heeding the advice laid out below!

There are a whole host of different things that you can do to take your love of film to the next level, three of which include:

Betting on awards shows

As an avid film fan, you will have no doubt watched a countless number of awards shows in the past. These events provide you with a rare glimpse into the people behind the characters that you love. What’s more, they allow you to check out the latest styles (and fashion faux pas!) that are currently taking Hollywood by storm.

Are you of the assumption that awards shows can be somewhat tedious and long drawn out? Fear not, as there is something that you can do to inject a bit of excitement into these events — bet on them. Once you start putting money down on categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress, and Best Original Screenplay, you will instantly feel more immersed in the action that takes place, simply because you will have money riding on the outcome of the announcements. To find out more about the very latest and best Oscar betting odds, be sure to check out GambleOnline.co.

Embarking on movie tours

If you’re a true film enthusiast, embarking on a movie tour is one of the best experiences that you can have. This allows you to take a peek behind the curtain in order to see how your favorite flicks were created and, if you’re lucky, you might even bump into a famous face or two as you push along on your tour.

There are a whole host of amazing movie tours out there for you to sink your teeth into; six of the very best include:

Cinecittà, Rome Film City, Mumbai La Cité du Cinéma, Saint Denis, France Paramount, Los Angeles Warner Bros Studio, Leavesden, UK Weta, Wellington

Writing your own screenplay

Why let Messrs, Tarantino, Scorsese, and Lee have all the fun? If you’re serious about taking your love of film to the next level, you should seriously consider writing your own screenplay. What you do with this piece of work in the future is completely up to you — simply writing it in the first place, however, will provide you with an insight into the many intricacies and nuances of movie-making. Ultimately, this will undoubtedly help you appreciate the movies that you watch on a whole other level.

If you’re ready to take your love of films to a whole other level, you should seriously consider putting the above advice into practice. Once you start betting on awards shows, embarking on movie tours, and writing your own screenplay, you’ll no doubt feel more immersed in the world of cinema.