TRAILER TIME! FAST AND FURIOUS 9. HITMAN’S WIFE! TOM CLANCY! BLACK WIDOW! SPACE JAM! SUICIDE SQUAD!

Who says Cinema is dead? It’s one of those weeks / fortnights that just be raining trailers! So here is a quick rundown /digest with some limited comment.

HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD: Reynolds does his thing. Sadly there is a Rebecca Front cameo (whyyyyyyy..this is like the Waller Bridge thing; where Americans think there is just one default British woman..there isn’t: stop it!). Looks fun aside from that. If derivative and a bit smug dare one say?

Fast 9: More about ‘fammmmillllleee’. What works with this in a way Hitman’s Wife does not is there is a kind of delusional earnestness to the piece. When Vin Diesel talks family /code etc, one kinda believes he believes it. The anarchic comedy with the cars is more from the crew. Right idea casting Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. Oddly, The Rock and Statham not missed much?

Black Widow: I still don’t ‘get’ the point of this now that the title character’s iteration era of Marvel is moving along and she..spoiler..er..died in a recent movie? Lots of faux Eastern European accents and pseudo cold war aesthetic. You love it. I don’t. The end.

SPACE JAM 2: Harmless enough. Seriously though, how can you hate on this? Looks accessibly simple family friendly and fun..ish.

WITHOUT REMORSE: Yet again, I love Michael B Jordan as an actooor. So why they KEEP casting him in EVERYTHING is kinda baffling; it leads to a miscast when he deserves quality of choice rather than quantity of star pressure. This role, though his action credentials are clear, is surely better suited to a veteran, at least 10-15 years his senior? There are chronic wastes of great supporting actors too, a wannabe Bourne vibe and a lack of classic Clancy look/feel. Fine but missable imho.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Obviously better than the first film. But then, so are most things. A truly varied ensemble; big laughs and engaging action. Cena and Elba shine, having both graduated now from the Fast/Furious school.

All will be reviewed no doubt in due course.