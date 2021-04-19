19 April 2021 155 Views

SHANG CHI!

by James Murphy

New Trailer. It comes with Great Wisdom. And Kung Fu. N shit. Looks like FUN!

Ok, so Marvel had a cinematic hiatus and is behind schedule as are all of us. But with things now beginning to normalise, its latest phase of films is coming. This latest effort is a spin on martial arts movies and Asian demographic movies. That they somehow integrate that to the same aesthetic as Iron Man et al speaks volumes about the power of the Marvel brand.

I have little to say. Good action. Maybe lacking star power and glamour. But exciting and curiosity baiting, nonetheless.

 

 

