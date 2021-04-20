Official, at last. MICHAEL KEATON IS BACK, MAN AS BATMAN!

News-FLASH! The 1989-’92 model Dark Knight has returned. Praise Be!

There were moments of doubt and speculation that it might never happen. But after contract negotiations were finalised and Corona fears abated? Michael Keaton can indeed now play his iteration of BATMAN, again.

Drawbacks? It is not known quite how prominent a role this is. Could even be a blink and you will miss it cameo. The film is about the Flash, after all. This is an Ezra Miller vehicle rather than full reinstatement of the Tim Burton universe.

Returns that are this hyped, rarely, if ever, fulfil their promise.

Keaton left for a reason back in 1994, feeling things were going too light / nipples on the batsuit crazy. So how does a time travelling and let’s face it, rather camp and colourful Barry Allen/Flash fit into his view of Batman, in a manner that the Schumacher iteration (um..camp and colourful?) simply did not???? RIDDLE ME THAT! $$$$$$$?????!!!!!

NOTHING AT ALL TO DO WITH A LOT OF MONEY IN ANY WAY AT ALL EVER.

That being said??

IT’S MICHAEL KEATON!!!

He is to Batman what Sean Connery was to James Bond. Other, arguably just as good versions exist, maybe even – dare one say -better deliveries have been and gone since he was last in the role. But it is Keaton who defined this character as psychologically complex, textured and human.

His entire delivery of the lines, poise, balance of everyman and physical menace: All ‘there’. He modelled the trauma at the heart of the myth and was relatively comfortable in the white collar businessman scenes as well as the lumberjack in the Bat-cave routines. You believed this guy existed and that his world, even at its most surreal, could have been inhabited. We all wanted a third movie from him and now, we get it, albeit belatedly. All good and worthy of celebration.

ALLOWS FOR MORE..

On the off-chance that he is not killed off, who is to say there will not be more Keaton as Batman beyond Flashpoint? I suspect that’s the plan. A HBO mini series, maybe? Need NOT be the awful imho BATMAN BEYOND idea (our tech now looks that futuristic anyway and the ‘Terry McGuinness’ character is just a poor man’s Robin?).

IF HE IS BACK? OTHERS MAY FOLLOW:

Keaton need not come alone. Why not bring back Michelle ‘ma belle’ Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle /Catwoman? A resurrected Joker Jack/ more ‘normal’ DeVito Penguin? Not to mention some ‘flash’ back to all those missed opp third / fourth / other movies that could have happened in the Burton-verse. Presumably they are keeping that aesthetic, even if Tim Burton himself never comes back (he could; just make Eva Green Batgirl/Poison Ivy and he would direct another Bat-film, easily?).

Tim’s Superman Lives lead of choice, Nicolas Cage is suited to this too and could cameo ( just buy him a CASTLE, ON KRYPTON!).

OTHER BATMEN ARE AVAILABLE, TOO:

If Keaton can come back? Then ANYONE is up for discussion in the Batman department. Yes, poor Val Kilmer needs a bit of vocal therapy after his traumatic surgeries but he still looks the part and is getting there. George Clooney may joke about his Batman tenure but he would still make a credible Bruce Wayne, even in cameo, especially given the fact that his own real world activism mirrors that of the comic book super-hero?

Ponder a ‘serious’ Arnold take on Mr Freeze or a toned down Jim Carrey as Riddler? And ANY excuse to have Nicole Kidman back is lovely (as a redhead this time?).

CHRISTIAN BALE YEAH IS A BIT MORE PROBLEMATIC.

Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight films do not explicitly have a supernatural side, so divorcing them from a world of epic struggles between Gods and monsters. Tim Burton’s by contrast had Catwomen resurrected from death: less of a stretch?

And yet, Nolan did, whether he accepts it or not, sign off on the Snyder-verse and there were, like it or not, murmurings that the Bale iteration of Batman almost fought Cavill’s Superman before they cast Ben Affleck as Bale’s successor. As Liam Neeson’s Ras Al Guhl said: ‘Is Ras al Guhl not immortal..his methods supernatural?’ They deliberately left it open, same way they never explained where Heath Ledger’s Joker came from (he was simply evil, personified).

In short, you can bring back Bale, easily. Just don’t ruin my CAFE IN FLORENCE happy ending. He can, if in any doubt, simply play another version of Batman that resembles the actor yet is divorced entirely from the Nolan continuity. Same way you could have countless other almost but not quite Batman actors cameo in similar capacity.

MORE NEWS WHEN WE HAVE IT. BUT THIS IS ALL GREAT TO SEE UNFOLD. IT IS A GOOD DAY TO BE A FILM FAN AND A GREAT ONE TO BE A BATMAN FILM FAN!