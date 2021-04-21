Why it is GREAT news that Alfred Molina is back for Spider-Man: No way Home!

Doc Ock Returns. And isn’t he brilliant? Yep!

Alfred Molina has kinda confirmed that he is back on Spider-Man baddie duties. We forgive his dropping spoilers, especially given they may well have changed by the time the movie is in the can.

In addition, it is also worth mentioning that:

This surely confirms the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not to mention Jamie Foxx and many others.

not to mention Jamie Foxx and many others. Bodes well for a deal between Sony and Disney being solidified. Indeed, there has been chatter today that Sony’s spider-verse will indeed get airings on Disney Plus, despite the Netflix monopoly on non web slinging product.

being solidified. Indeed, there has been chatter today that Sony’s spider-verse will indeed get airings on despite the monopoly on non web slinging product. Molina gave a definitive performance in the part. He’s irreplaceable.

Gives a good man some high profile work. Alfred is a genuinely decent bloke, with an activist soul and pastoral spirit.

Redeems the unfinished business of the Sam Raimi trilogy even opening possibilities for that universe’s iteration of Spider-Man 4 to be filmed, without compromising the existing Marvel continuity.

Molina is a kind of good luck charm to any big budget blockbuster, alongside his more art-house stuff. Da Vinci Code, Prince of Persia and of course his own debut in Raiders of the Lost Ark! Truly great actor.

and of course his own debut in Truly great actor. Fascinating character, is Doc Ock. Sympathetic yet menacing; zombified by his own tech but still in control of moral choices and genuinely threatening in a big fight.

Alfred is a great student of history and theology. We once had a chat about a change in Catholic liturgy. Initially, I loathed the then new format. ‘Fred Molina pointed out that it was both egalitarian and elite and that once I was used to it, the whole pattern would make sense within the Catholic Mass. Wonderful man.

I once played Titorelli, the mad artist, from the Berkoff adaptation of Kafka’s The Trial. So did Molina. Small world 🙂

Best of luck to all involved!