Trailer Thursday: Chris Pratt! Pierce Brosnan! Actual FUN!

It’s Thursday! It’s TRAILER TIME!

Remember when movies used to be FUN? As in star quality power, set-pieces, escapism, wish fulfilment etc? Thankfully, some people seem eager to help us rediscover those joys. Notably, Chris Pratt and Pierce Brosnan.

Chris is an old school, masculine, comedic, romantic movie star. I draw the line at casting him as Indiana Jones or relentlessly using him as the last great hope for action cinema. But the man has style, presence and timing. There is also a commercial eye at work as he builds a powerbase in Hollywood and some implicit socio-political influence. Chris is a Christian. A family man. He will not trivialise belief or politicise his work. I love him as Starlord and hope he continues playing that until he’s a very old man. Meanwhile? We have THE TOMORROW WAR. It’s just a first glimpse, mind. But think Edge of Tomorrow meets World War Z. Looks great.

The Tomorrow war..never dies? I know..terrible attempt at a joining pun..that said..

..Pierce is back in THE MISFITS. What can one say? This is definitely part of Brosnan’s renaissance, however successful or otherwise this movie becomes. I suspect it to be a solid hit in waiting. By no means epoch making or record breaking but a suitable warm up for his turn in BLACK ADAM. This is his Thomas Crown with a dash of older 007, surrounded by fun capers that fuse Mission:Impossible to the Oceans 11 series via Catch me if you Can. And all directed, expertly, by RENNY HARLIN (CLIFFHANGER, DIE HARD 2). Many thanks to JACK WALTER CHRISTIAN for alerting me to this new gem of a film.

I look forward to seeing both of these movies!