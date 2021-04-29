29 April 2021 178 Views

Trailer Thursday: Chris Pratt! Pierce Brosnan! Actual FUN!

by James Murphy

 

It’s Thursday! It’s TRAILER TIME!

 

 

Remember when movies used to be FUN? As in star quality power, set-pieces, escapism, wish fulfilment etc? Thankfully, some people seem eager to help us rediscover those joys. Notably, Chris Pratt and Pierce Brosnan.

Chris is an old school, masculine, comedic, romantic movie star. I draw the line at casting him as Indiana Jones or relentlessly using him as the last great hope for action cinema. But the man has style, presence and timing. There is also a commercial eye at work as he builds a powerbase in Hollywood and some implicit socio-political influence. Chris is a Christian. A family man. He will not trivialise belief or politicise his work. I love him as Starlord and hope he continues playing that until he’s a very old man. Meanwhile? We have THE TOMORROW WAR. It’s just a first glimpse, mind. But think Edge of Tomorrow meets World War Z. Looks great.

The Tomorrow war..never dies? I know..terrible attempt at a joining pun..that said..

..Pierce is back in THE MISFITS. What can one say? This is definitely part of Brosnan’s renaissance, however successful or otherwise this movie becomes. I suspect it to be a solid hit in waiting. By no means epoch making or record breaking but a suitable warm up for his turn in BLACK ADAM. This is his Thomas Crown with a dash of older 007, surrounded by fun capers that fuse Mission:Impossible to the Oceans 11 series via Catch me if you Can. And all directed, expertly, by RENNY HARLIN (CLIFFHANGER, DIE HARD 2). Many thanks to JACK WALTER CHRISTIAN for alerting me to this new gem of a film.

I look forward to seeing both of these movies!

New

Trailer Thursday: Chris Pratt! Pierce Brosnan! Actual FUN!
178 Views
29 April 2021
Trailer Thursday: Chris Pratt! Pierce Brosnan! Actual FUN!

May interest You

SHANG CHI!
338 Views
19 April 2021
SHANG CHI!
TRAILER TIME! FAST AND FURIOUS 9. HITMAN’S WIFE! TOM CLANCY! BLACK WIDOW! SPACE JAM! SUICIDE SQUAD!
387 Views
15 April 2021
TRAILER TIME! FAST AND FURIOUS 9. HITMAN’S WIFE! TOM CLANCY! BLACK WIDOW! SPACE JAM! SUICIDE SQUAD!
Pierce Brosnan and Russell Crowe join the comic book movie club..
616 Views
31 March 2021
Pierce Brosnan and Russell Crowe join the comic book movie club..

Popular

George Clooney set to return as BOTH Dr Doug Ross AND Bruce Wayne in new HBO / Warners mega-deal??
2113 Views
02 February 2021
George Clooney set to return as BOTH Dr Doug Ross AND Bruce Wayne in new HBO / Warners mega-deal??
What would a Joss Whedon Avengers 3 and 4 have looked like?
1160 Views
30 January 2021
What would a Joss Whedon Avengers 3 and 4 have looked like?

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D