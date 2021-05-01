01 May 2021 148 Views

DOWNSTREAM CHANNEL launches for Robert Downey Junior and the FOOTPRINT COALITION!

by James Murphy

Tune in via YouTube. Now. Then watch it again. Then get your friends, families, frenemies, pets, casual acquaintances and so on..

..To watch it too..TWICE, minimum!

 

 

Tune in for genuinely entertaining, inclusive, educational, suitable for everyone FUN. The videos support an environmental awareness at the heart of FOOTPRINT COALITION. But this is not about ‘him’; it’s about you, us, the planet. Downey is not presenting himself here as some sort of messiah. Indeed, he’s a selfless host; playing punctuation point to scientific and sociological experts, backed beautifully by polymath and perfection personified, managing director, Rachel Kropa.

 

The aesthetic here is playful. Kids TV meets science seminar at university level. Retro tech MTV via Radio 4 in the digital age. Imagine playing a games console from the 1990s but it shows latter day immersive tech imagery. THAT kinda good. It’s informative and accessible. The length is just perfect. Individual segments link together naturally while existing as self contained mini-movie interviews. We meet an astronaut, a sociologist economist and a bio-plastics pioneer. That’s just ONE episode: hopefully the first of many.

I cannot recommend this highly enough, across demographics, between generations, transcending interest and ability groups. Congratulations, Team Downey. Keep it up! 

 

