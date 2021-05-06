That cloned Luke Skywalker Hand Twist..

..Kinda Solves EVERYTHING about the Disney Star Wars films..

I know lots of people dislike the idea that the extended universe of Star Wars literature is saying Snoke may have been cloned from Luke Skywalker’s hand and that Rey might well have had the same origin, c/o Emperor Palpatine in his own clone /ghost form.

And yet: it solves so many problems. Consider:

Explains Snoke in a way that goes beyond mere puppet of the Emperor. He is now the personification of Luke’s dark side! Sheds light on how Snoke tempted Kylo Ren and why Luke himself was so determined to run away. Gives new meaning to each of the Disney trilogy movies, without compromising whichever vision each director had or did not have on their own terms. If you accepted the Rian Johnson doctrine that Snoke was effectively disposable? Then this new theory need not change your enjoyment of that premise. But if you felt robbed and cheated by the presentation of Luke and under-nourished by unexplained Snoke..then this new twist is your Christmas present!



Makes the Palpatine puppet master routine from Rise of Skywalker less illogical and provides a new big bad. In effect, yes, Emperor was still ‘there’ but just as with Vader before, he had created a kind of Frankenstein’s monster in new Luke. Lends verisimilitude much missed otherwise from the trilogy. Why is Rey so powerful: now we know! Why was Luke so bonded to her and yet so curious as to the girls’ lineage and fate: answered, whilst retaining the sense of mystery! She is no longer just the granddaughter of Palpatine BUT ALSO IS a Skywalker!?



Builds continuity with the tv shows like Mandalorian (a secret Empire breakaway becoming the First Order seeking clones of Yoda, Luke et al) whilst allowing that also to function as the antidote to this take on the universe via items such as Way-Finder / multiverse etc.

If you can clone Luke? Leia, Han: EVERYONE can be brought back.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU 🙂