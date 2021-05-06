06 May 2021 144 Views

There is nothing wrong with a Black SUPERMAN. But..

by James Murphy

How about considering these points, too?

So a while back I did that Superman: Blackface piece. I maybe lost friends, contacts, even stalkers possibly gave up at that point. I won’t take it down  because the point stands. People now find ‘black-face’ (ie, actors using make-up to portray ethnicity, be it for comedic or dramatic purpose?) offensive. Good. It is.

And I played on that, in post modern, ironic slant. Because I find it just as offensive for corporations to use race as simply another faddish product. #BLM as logo rather than genuine movement; ‘diversity’ as a promise yet beyond fulfilment as a happily ever after reality and so on. (IMHO, BTW).

And it is for THAT reason / in that rationale spirit..that I opposed the idea of ‘black’ Superman as a kind of USP. Tough. They are making it anyway. 

That said? There is NOTHING wrong with simply casting a black actor as Kal-El. Nothing. The character is an alien. From outer space. He could take on any human form, gender, ethnicity, sexuality and still be true to the spirit of the lore.

As always with me, there are caveats:

  • STORY. Where is the PITCH? If your sole idea is that the character changed race? Then you do not have a film worth making. 
  • SUPPORTING CAST: If Clark Kent is now black, be brave! Lois should probably stay white. Perry..er..White..I leave to you. Lex Luthor has been black in the cartoons and definitely should now be that on film, especially if he is to match the Man of Steel, thematically?
  • ACTION is ESSENTIAL. MAN OF STEEL had great action. Do NOT lose it!
  • HENRY CAVILL MUST BE ALLLOWED to stay on as Superman in other iterations. THAT is the DCEU /Warner take /answer to Marvel now. No cohesion or shared universe, just multiple graphic novel pitches on film, co-existent yet separate.
  • Make it visually exciting. Period piece? Colourful. Upbeat. Need not be dour (and I include the Reeve movie legacy in that; Donner’s movies are great but they are way too serious imho..I actually love Superman 3!).

Best of luck to all involved! 

New

That cloned Luke Skywalker Hand Twist..
143 Views
06 May 2021
That cloned Luke Skywalker Hand Twist..

May interest You

Superman: Black Face a go for reboot at Warners /Bad Robot?
822 Views
27 February 2021
Superman: Black Face a go for reboot at Warners /Bad Robot?
Keaton’s Batman and Reeve’s Superman are back!
818 Views
17 February 2021
Keaton’s Batman and Reeve’s Superman are back!
The Definitive Story on those Lost Superman Movies
624 Views
21 January 2021
The Definitive Story on those Lost Superman Movies

Popular

Cancel #cancelculture : From Gina Carano to so many others..
1062 Views
16 February 2021
Cancel #cancelculture : From Gina Carano to so many others..
What to expect from Beverly Hills Cop 4
985 Views
15 March 2021
What to expect from Beverly Hills Cop 4

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D