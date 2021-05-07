Want To Start A Career In The Film Industry? This Is What You Need To Know

Image source: https://bit.ly/3uv4ySb

Starting your dream career can be terrifying. Despite it being your dream, it can be difficult to take a leap of faith and head into the unknown. But it’s here in the unknown that you often find your greatest success. If you’ve been dreaming of a career in the film industry, you may feel a little stuck or overwhelmed while figuring out what to do.

We’ve broken it down for you to get a better understanding of how to start your career in the film industry.

Get Specific

Before you even start looking, be clear on what it is you want to do. There are hundreds of different roles, and understanding what you’re good at and where your passion lies is key to getting started. Otherwise, you may find yourself dreaming more than doing. Some popular choices are makeup artist, casting director, or screenwriter.

If you’re good at writing, direct yourself towards roles in this area, or if you’re a bit of an artist, look at makeup roles. Many people in this field do not have qualifications or specialist training. You will often receive training on the job, which is usually the best kind.

Experience

If you have zero experience at this point but, for example, know that you want to go into screenwriting, attend some workshops and build a portfolio. With the film industry, you just need to get your foot in the door. From here, you can work your way up. If you’re clear about your desired role and skill set, this will help you navigate yourself towards places that will allow you to nurture this and grow into your dream role. But don’t be afraid to go for a role that isn’t your dream right now.

In the early stages of your career, consider looking up internships or runner roles that may not pay much but will give you the necessary experience. You could contact a film and video production company or a local news channel that may have these roles available. Even if they don’t appear to be actively hiring, reaching out may help them remember you when future roles crop up, or they could still be willing to offer you a role to gain experience.

Resume

Ensure you have a strong resume even if you don’t have a lot of prior work experience. Keep in mind that most people in this industry had little prior experience. Instead, they approached their career, one step at a time. If you don’t know where to start, there are plenty of samples online that you can modify to your needs.

Be An Extra

Being an extra on a film set can catapult your career. While the job itself may be boring, you can use this time to network, make connections and learn some new skills. Production will often open this up to the public as they sometimes require hundreds of extras at a time; this is a great way to get your foot in the door.

This industry is wide open, and if you have the tenacity and determination, you can definitely achieve your career goals. Ensure that you are patient and willing to put in the hard work. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day.