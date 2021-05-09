09 May 2021 107 Views

Indiana Jones heads to Scotland?

by James Murphy

What that might mean for the 5th film..

 

1: Economics. Avoids too exotic a destination in still pandemic-y times. 

2: Possible revisit of the opening haunted castle teaser from the aborted third film draft (The Monkey King).

3: Probable reference to Henry Jones, Sr (the late, great, Sir Sean Connery). 

4: Absolutely nothing. 

5: Absolutely everything: Indiana Jones and the wee ooch eye loch nessy beastie? Raiders of the next referendum? Etc..

 

We will find out in time, no doubt. As always with these things it seems, a strange symbiosis between Indiana Jones, Bond and Batman. 007 went to Scotland in SKYFALL. Michael Keaton is probably filming in Scotland as Batman for The Flash. So maybe they can all meet up for some scotch and a photo opp? Just a thought..make history!

