Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2

It’s a SPECTRE reunion! Hinx meets 007 via Benoit Blanc..

KNIVES OUT 2 is starting to shape up nicely. It’s putting the money where the mouth is, given the steep acquisition price. The first film was defined by its star power and so it is here with the sequel. Dave Bautista is the latest name to join director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig. Ed Norton is also on board.

As to who Dave is playing Well it is all speculation for now. But the format is open wide. Sure, part 1 was basically a small affair with big names. The hero is an investigator though so he can in theory go anywhere in the world and engage in all manner of genre based adventure.

Though by no means an action adventure character (and frankly, Daniel Craig is unlikely to want that anyway for a while post Bond?), there is no set franchise rule or template. He could even be chasing Bautista across country /continent.

And that’s the wonderful thing about Dave: he can play absolutely anything. Yes, he has a gift for comedy and action but refuses to be restricted by genre. So he is a natural fit for a Knives Out film. Possible roles? As said, it is but idle speculation.

That said, look out for these possibilities:

An actual bad baddie as in gangster level villain!

Wrongly accused, misunderstood gentle giant style suspect on the run.

Comedy sidekick.

Butler.

Blanc’s lover (ok that is enough speculation).

In any event, Bautista will be a very busy man for the next few years. There is talk of a standalone BANE movie at Warners to mirror the DCEU standalone /multiverse/JOKER model. That would be a fascinating surefire hit, for sure, even on streaming platforms alone. And there is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will complete his arc as Drax the Destroyer.

Dave feels there was more to say with his Marvel cinematic universe tenure and that the shift in emphasis toward the comedic side of the character might have blurred its more textured side. But he understands how that happened and to be fair both to the man and the franchise, the darker shades and profound undertones are ‘there’ with Drax, alongside the genuinely funny and touching moments.

BEST OF LUCK, MR BAUTISTA WITH ALL PROJECTS!