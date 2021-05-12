12 May 2021 169 Views

Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2

by James Murphy

It’s a SPECTRE reunion! Hinx meets 007 via Benoit Blanc..

KNIVES OUT 2 is starting to shape up nicely. It’s putting the money where the mouth is, given the steep acquisition price. The first film was defined by its star power and so it is here with the sequel. Dave Bautista is the latest name to join director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig. Ed Norton is also on board.

As to who Dave is playing Well it is all speculation for now. But the format is open wide. Sure, part 1 was basically a small affair with big names. The hero is an investigator though so he can in theory go anywhere in the world and engage in all manner of genre based adventure.

Though by no means an action adventure character (and frankly, Daniel Craig is unlikely to want that anyway for a while post Bond?), there is no set franchise rule or template. He could even be chasing Bautista across country /continent.

And that’s the wonderful thing about Dave: he can play absolutely anything. Yes, he has a gift for comedy and action but refuses to be restricted by genre. So he is a natural fit for a Knives Out film. Possible roles? As said, it is but idle speculation.

That said, look out for these possibilities:

  • An actual bad baddie as in gangster level villain!
  • Wrongly accused, misunderstood gentle giant style suspect on the run. 
  • Comedy sidekick. 
  • Butler. 
  • Blanc’s lover (ok that is enough speculation). 

In any event, Bautista will be a very busy man for the next few years. There is talk of a standalone BANE movie at Warners to mirror the DCEU standalone /multiverse/JOKER model. That would be a fascinating surefire hit, for sure, even on streaming platforms alone. And there is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will complete his arc as Drax the Destroyer.

Dave feels there was more to say with his Marvel cinematic universe tenure and that the shift in emphasis toward the comedic side of the character might have blurred its more textured side. But he understands how that happened and to be fair both to the man and the franchise, the darker shades and profound undertones are ‘there’ with Drax, alongside the genuinely funny and touching moments.

BEST OF LUCK, MR BAUTISTA WITH ALL PROJECTS! 

 

New

Amazing Alice in Wonderland Spin-Offs
85 Views
13 May 2021
Amazing Alice in Wonderland Spin-Offs

May interest You

SSSF: SPECTRE! Fixing James Bond’s 2015 adventure
387 Views
07 May 2021
SSSF: SPECTRE! Fixing James Bond’s 2015 adventure
MARVEL: Mawkish? Manipulative? Mediocre? Meh? (note the question marks because..)
292 Views
05 May 2021
MARVEL: Mawkish? Manipulative? Mediocre? Meh? (note the question marks because..)
May the 4th be with you. Star Wars is still in great health..
298 Views
04 May 2021
May the 4th be with you. Star Wars is still in great health..

Popular

Cancel #cancelculture : From Gina Carano to so many others..
1138 Views
16 February 2021
Cancel #cancelculture : From Gina Carano to so many others..
What to expect from Beverly Hills Cop 4
1063 Views
15 March 2021
What to expect from Beverly Hills Cop 4

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D