Chris Hemsworth must not play He-Man. Here’s why..

…BY THE POWER OF MY HAMMER..No..that’s not it…

I get it. We all wanna see HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. It beggars belief that no such film has yet been made, given the natural nostalgia, toyetic appeal and franchise possibilities. And no, much as I can enjoy the 1987 ‘film’..it is not a proper adaptation of the property imho.

I still dream of seeing Nicole Kidman as Teela, Naomi Watts as Sorceress, Caren Pistorius as Evil Lynn and Amanda Davies as She-Ra.

None of those casting treats will ever make the screen, though a boy can dream.

That said, there is no excuse for a lack of live action HE-MAN, especially in our now anything is possible CGI effects era. With serious money, dash of FLASH GORDON level camp and genuinely earnest story telling..this would hit, BIGLY.

Which is why it does not need CHRIS HEMSWORTH and he certainly does not need the project on his CV..

In addition, consider:

Hemsworth plays THOR . He is still in that role, indefinitely. Now, were that tenure at an end? Maybe. One can of course play similar roles after the signature part is finished and indeed that makes solid commercial sense. Harrison Ford played Jack Ryan , an action hero academic, but did so after his initial tenure as Indiana Jones. So, sure Chris could play He-Man AFTER Thor. He’d ace it. I can see it happening and even with some Marvel personnel / tone attached via Sonic /Lego et al.

. He is still in that role, indefinitely. Now, were that tenure at an end? Maybe. One can of course play similar roles after the signature part is finished and indeed that makes solid commercial sense. , an action hero academic, but did so after his initial tenure as Indiana Jones. So, sure Chris could play He-Man AFTER Thor. He’d ace it. I can see it happening and even with some Marvel personnel / tone attached via Sonic /Lego et al. But playing basically an identical character, in similar aesthetic /tone, simultaneously? Career suicide. He’d be as well just going back to Home and Away.

Chris does not need the work! The guy is a star. Extraction 2, Furiosa, Love and Thunder. His diary is full. Are there a few misses among the hits? Sure: MEN IN BLACK was pointless to him, ditto GHOSTBUSTERS (much as I love that film, sorry!). That’s what it makes it so important that he choose EVERY project with great care from here on as he approaches his 40s and peak box office clout.

THIS HE-MAN FILM WILL NEVER GET MADE. NO MATTER WHO IS IN IT, INNIT. COUNTLESS iterations and legal actions and script drafts and umming and erring mean the movie is in permanent limbo. And maybe that’s just as well. We have NETFLIX and the Kevin Smith revisit /soft reboot..perhaps that is enough for now?

THE NEWS SOURCES CITING THE POSSIBILITY OF THE HEMSWORTH AS HE-MAN RUMOUR..Are not exactly ‘official’ or even to my mind, reliable as gossip. It fuels a rumour which might in turn give it some legs and attention but that does not in itself equate to a full project commission by studio. Be wary and sceptical! I say this as King of click bait satire headlines. I toyed with saying TOM HIDDLESTON IS HE-MAN?! But then I thought better of it..coz Tom was also in..THOR (the movies).

The politics alone of the movie would be..well..a bit problematic. In our more enlightened yet conversely cynical era..can we really accept a movie where a big buff blonde body building Prince Adam has a best mate called..FISTO? Think about it for one second..yep.

I still want my SHE-RA movie, though. And proper She-Ra not some watered down version. 🙂